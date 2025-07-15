Matt Peet confirms Wigan Warriors’ emphatic Josh Charnley transfer decision amid classy tribute

Wigan boss Matt Peet has confirmed off-contract Leigh Leopards star Josh Charnley won’t be making a return to the club in 2026: with the Warriors unable to find the salary cap space for the winger.

Warriors academy product Charnley won three Super League titles with the club before departing for a switch to union outfit Sale Sharks in 2016.

Nine years on, he has just scored the 250th and 251st Super League tries of a glittering career, and is coming to the end of his time at Leigh.

Having been with the Leopards since 2022, he appeared on Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast which was published earlier this week and revealed that the ‘dream’ end to his career would be to return to boyhood club Wigan.

Matt Peet clarifies Wigan Warriors’ emphatic Josh Charnley transfer decision amid classy tribute

That statement has caused quite a stir, with some taking it as a ‘come-and-get-me plea’ from the 34-year-old, who is hunting Leeds Rhinos winger Ryan Hall down in his bid to become Super League’s leading try-scorer of all-time.

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon during his pre-match press conference ahead of their home game against Hull FC this weekend, Wigan head coach Peet had plenty of praise for the ex-England international, but confirmed any play for him was off the table.

Peet explained: “I know Josh really well, he’s a mate, he’s a friend.

“He was at the club when I was here in the past and the likes of Shaun Wane and Kris Radlinski have had a lot of dealings with him. He’s a friend of theirs, Liam Farrell and so on, and he’s a great player.

“But it’s not going to happen. We don’t have that sort of cap space available for next year, that’s a fact.

“Josh is a fantastic player and I think he’s still got a lot to offer.

“It was him being brutally honest about where his heart lies, which is admirable.

“That’s one of the things everyone likes about Josh, he’s a lovable character and he wears his heart on his sleeve.

“We wish him all the best.”

‘Our fans love him to bits, they’ve definitely got a soft spot for Josh Charnley, and that’s credit to him’

Chorley-born Charnley scored 164 tries in 173 appearances across all competitions during his time as a Wigan player having won two Challenge Cups and two League Leaders’ Shields as well as those three Super League titles.

He has since donned a shirt for Warrington Wolves in Super League as well as Leigh, and has added a Challenge Cup to his silverware haul with both of those clubs.

Peet continued: “I coached Josh when he was in the reserve grade here as a full-time player. He’s a lovable character and a fantastic player.

“He’s had some amazing moments for Wigan, he’s a friend of the club and his family are known in the town and the club.

“He’s just been really honest and it’s great for the club to know we have a place in his heart.

“Our fans love him to bits, they’ve definitely got a soft spot for Josh Charnley, and that’s credit to him.”

