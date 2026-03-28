Wigan boss Matt Peet pulled no punches in his assessment of the Warriors’ shock 34-16 home defeat to Huddersfield, admitting the Giants beat his side ‘all ends up’.

Peet’s Warriors had won every game they had played across all competitions in 2026 prior to Saturday afternoon’s surprise reverse.

Slow out of the blocks against a Huddersfield side playing their first game since the departure of head coach Luke Robinson, the Cherry and Whites trailed 16-4 at the break.

And they never recovered in a second half which brought a similar level of performance as the Giants picked up their first victory of the year.

‘We were poor, Huddersfield were very good and we got exactly what we deserved’

Speaking to Sky Sports post-match at The Brick Community Stadium, no excuses were made by Peet, whose side last week survived a almighty scare in front of their home fans as they beat newly-promoted York Knights 23-22.

He said: “We were poor, Huddersfield were very good and we got exactly what we deserved.

“We got a lesson in the first half of the York game that you only need to be a little bit off (to be punished).

“We were hoping to get a more sustained performance than the York one, and we actually got a worse one.

“We didn’t ever put together good enough defence into attack or vice versa today, we were way off.”

Wigan’s next outing brings the Good Friday derby at rivals St Helens, before a Challenge Cup quarter-final tie away at Wakefield Trinity.

Peet continued: “They beat us all ends up, physically, on terms of kicking game and I thought they were more intelligent than us.

“At times, we were making efforts as individuals and they didn’t do that. They had plan and they stuck to it.

“Credit to them, they’ve had a tough year and they deserve the win today, 100%.”