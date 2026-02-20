Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet has praised Hull FC’s youth system, picking out twins Lloyd and Callum Kemp as the next cabs off the rank at the MKM Stadium.

Peet himself was heavily involved in coaching at youth level right the way through his career until taking up the Warriors hotseat ahead of the 2022 campaign.

He has consistently blooded new faces from the Cherry and Whites’ youth system into their first-team throughout his tenure so far, with Zach Eckersley and Junior Nsemba now among the mainstays in his Super League side.

Wigan host FC in their first home game of the year on Saturday night, and with the Airlie Birds sharing the same values where their homegrown stars are concerned, Peet had plenty of praise.

Wigan Warriors coach hails Hull FC academy as fresh young duo highlighted

FC winger Lewis Martin ended 2025 as Super League’s top try-scorer and earned a spot in the Dream Team. He and team-mate Harvey Barron on the other flank are both homegrown, and have recently penned long-term deals with the Black and Whites.

Speaking on FC’s consistent production of talent in his pre-match press conference earlier this week, Warriors head coach Peet said: “We certainly respect them for it.

“You can see the (homegrown) players in their team now, and there’s certainly more to come when you look at the likes of the Kemp twins.”

Half-back Callum Kemp made his senior debut for FC at the back end of the 2024 season, and now has five first-team appearances under his belt.

Last weekend, he started in the halves as John Cartwright’s side won their Super League opener at home against Bradford Bulls 27-20.

Twin brother Lloyd’s three first-team games to date all came last season, and included a try on debut for the utility back in the Challenge Cup against community club York Acorn.

Peet continued: “They’ve got plenty of talent, and it’s a credit to not just their academy system and the city of Hull for producing these players through the junior clubs, but I think to the senior coaches as well for backing them.

“They had a tough season not too long ago before John (Cartwright) came in, but if you look at it now, some of the players that were blooded through that period are some of the outstanding ones in Super League now.