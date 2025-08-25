Wigan boss Matt Peet didn’t wish to comment on Christian Wade’s future amid reports of the winger seeking a return to rugby union, but didn’t suggest that his time with the Warriors is set to be extended.

Reigning Super League champions Wigan signed veteran Wade back in April with the conditions that he would join the club once his Premiership Rugby campaign with Gloucester had come to an end in the 15-a-side code.

The 34-year-old has previously tried his hand in American football as well as union, and is the Premiership’s second-highest try-scorer of all-time, behind only another ex-Warriors man in Chris Ashton on that list.

He eventually joined the Warriors in early June, but having only penned a deal until the end of the season, reports last week suggested that he would be seeking a return to the Premiership and to union.

Matt Peet addresses Christian Wade future amid rugby union return links

Wade played in Wigan’s reserves before being handed his Super League debut against Huddersfield on July 11.

He scored a try against the Giants and another the following week against Hull FC, but both games included numerous individual errors from the winger, and in the latter they contributed to a shock home defeat. The winger hasn’t played since.

Addressing the reports linking him with a union return after the Warriors’ 44-2 win at home against Wakefield Trinity on Sunday afternoon, head coach Peet said: “I don’t think it’s my place to comment.

“I know the crack, and know what’s going on. But I just think we owe it to Christian to let him make an announcement when the time is right for him.

“I’ll repeat what I said, he’s been a great addition to the club.”

Peet has previously alluded to salary cap constraints being a contributing factor as to why it’s difficult for Wigan to try and keep Wade around.

At present, his contract counts for nothing on the Super League side’s cap due to the talent pool regulations and this deal being Wade’s first in league having made the move from union.

If he were to be kept around beyond this year though, 50% of his next contract value would be loaded on to the their salary cap.

That would be the same if he were to link up with another Super League club, which had been mooted at one stage.

Now though, it appears Wade will be making a return to the Premiership.