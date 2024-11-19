Matt Parcell’s next career move outlined following Hull KR departure and retirement

Former Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR star Matt Parcell will return Down Under and is aiming to get into property development following his retirement.

Hooker Parcell made 202 appearances in the British game, with the last coming in KR’s Super League Grand Final defeat to Wigan Warriors in October.

The first 80 of those appearances came for Leeds, joining the Rhinos in 2017 and lifting the Super League title that same year after victory against Castleford Tigers at Old Trafford.

Eventually departing for KR in 2020, following a loan stint at Craven Park the year prior, the Queensland native went on to play 122 games for the Robins – including 30 in the season just gone.

With his departure from East Hull confirmed prior to the club’s maiden Grand Final appearance, Parcell had already announced he’d be hanging up his boots from the professional game.

And it’s now been confirmed that he hopes to get into property development.

Parcell turned 32 in October, and played in the NRL for both Brisbane Broncos and Manly Sea Eagles prior to making the move into Super League with Leeds back in 2017.

Charity ‘Rugby League Cares‘ were the ones to reveal the hooker’s next steps after Parcell enjoyed a meeting with their Transition Manager, Francis Stephenson.

Stephenson himself made over 200 career appearances in the game, featuring for Wakefield Trinity, Wigan Warriors, London Broncos and Hull KR as well as England on the international stage.

The charity’s social media post afterwards, which appeared on Facebook, read: “It was great to catch up for a coffee with ex-Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos star Matt Parcell to chat about his end-of-career plans with our Transition Manager Francis Stephenson.

“Matt reflected on his successful career with pride and is excited for his next chapter – he’s heading back to Australia with his family before hopefully putting his civil engineering skills to work in property development.

“A massive thank you to Matt for his contribution to the game, and we wish him all the best for the future!”

