Matt Moylan looks set to join Central Coast Division Rugby League outfit Kincumber Colts in 2025 after his departure from Leigh Leopards, and will link up with Wakefield Trinity icon David Fifita in the process.

Utility back Moylan, 33, announced his retirement from professional rugby league earlier this month and cut short his stay at Leigh as a result.

In the 12 months he spent with the Leopards, the one-time Kangaroos international made 26 appearances and scored six tries as well as 57 goals, helping Adrian Lam’s side into the Super League play-off semi-finals.

The veteran’s stint in Super League came off the back of an NRL career which saw him make close to 200 first-grade appearances between Penrith Panthers and Cronulla Sharks.

Matt Moylan to link up with Super League cult hero following Leigh Leopards exit

And though he has now hung up his boots where the professional game is concerned, reports Down Under state that the three-time New South Wales representative will pull the boots on again for amateur outfit Kincumber next year.

Reported by the Wide World of Sports, a link up with the Colts – on a player-coach basis – would see him work alongside Wakefield icon Fifita.

Just as his brother Andrew is doing for fellow Central Coast outfit Woy Woy, David will be Kincumber’s captain-coach in 2025.

Two-time Tonga international David, who played 19 games for Cronulla early on in his career, featured 153 times for Trinity across two stints, eventually calling time on his professional career towards the end of 2023.

Having turned 35 in June, the Blacktown native prop is familiar with the Central Coast Division having played in it for The Entrance Tigers in the season just gone.

