Perpetually linked to Super League over the last 18 months, North Queensland Cowboys prop Matt Lodge’s future looks to have taken yet another transfer twist.

Lodge has again been circulated to clubs in England as an option for 2027, as he looks for a deal to continue his career at the highest level.

However, reports emerged earlier this week that the forward had been offered a one-year contract extension by the Cowboys to play on in the NRL next year, despite him initially looking for more security and a two-year contract.

But now, North Queensland coach Todd Payten has suggested those reports are incorrect.

‘No offer’ put to Lodge

Payten was quizzed on Lodge’s future earlier this week and stressed that while they will hold talks with Lodge at some stage, there has been no contract offer tabled to give him clarity on his future.

“I did read that. I have been talking to Matt a little bit around what the future holds for us and him. There hasn’t been an offer put towards him,” Payten told journalists in Australia.

“What I will say is that he has come here, worked really hard and has had a positive impact on the playing group. He is a smart footballer.

“He has helped some guys around in his own position. We will see where we stand over the next two or three weeks. There has nothing been offered, and the dialogue will continue between us, Matt and his management.”

Super League an option?

That would seem to suggest all options are still on the table for Lodge – which could yet include England.

The direction of travel would appear to be Lodge holding talks with the Cowboys but clubs are still aware that the prospect of a longer deal could be significant in convincing him to make the move to England.

As for North Queensland, Payten insists they are determined to re-sign Kaiden Lahrs on a long-term deal amidst interest from elsewhere before turning their attention to Lodge.

And that could give Super League clubs time to step in and potentially make a move. Payten said: “The first priority is to lock away Kaiden Lahrs, and then see where our roster sits after that.

“I know he has some interest to go down south. He has expressed he wants to stay, but there are some other moving pieces before we nail down “Lodgey”.