Matt Lodge secures contract for 2026 amid Super League transfer speculation

Veteran NRL forward Matt Lodge is reportedly set to extend his stay in the Australian competition, despite interest from several Super League clubs for his services in 2026.

The 30-year-old prop has hit the open market this off-season following his departure from Manly Sea Eagles, leading to his services being offered to Super League sides ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Matt Lodge reportedly makes call on future amid Super League interest

Back in July, Love Rugby League revealed Leeds Rhinos were one of the clubs interested in his services for the upcoming campaign, while reports from The Mole from Wide World of Sport suggest further clubs were running for his signature as well.

It was also reported by the Daily Telegraph in Australia that he was ‘weighing up’ offers to head north for the new campaign, with some clubs looking to use the newly increased overseas quota to bring him over.

But now, it seems he has made a decision on his future, with the Telegraph now reporting he has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with NRL side North Queensland Cowboys.

A move to the Cowboys does make sense. Club hero Jordan McLean hung up his boots at the end of the 2025 season, bringing down the curtain on a 13-year career in the NRL, so Lodge will fill his vacant spot in the pack.

Around that, he will also bring heaps of experience with him to his new employers. Since making his debut back in 2014, Lodge has featured for Wests Tigers, Brisbane Broncos, New Zealand Warriors, Sydney Roosters and Manly in the Australian competition, tallying 133 first-grade appearances in the process.

Around that, he has also made 36 reserve appearances across both the QLD and NSW Cup competitions.

The length of his deal at the Cowboys, however, does not fully put talk of a potential Super League move to bed, with him likely to be on the market again come 2027 if the Cowboys do not extend his deal further.

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 St Helens coach provides major transfer update as Jackson Hastings deal explained

👉🏻 Warrington Wolves pack depth for 2026 assessed after latest transfer

👉🏻 Hull FC squad numbers revealed as new recruits handed key shirts and new-look spine formed

👉🏻 York Knights land deal for Leeds Rhinos youngster ahead of Super League debut