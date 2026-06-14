Matt Lodge makes Super League transfer admission over future

North Queensland Cowboys prop Matt Lodge admits he does have interest from Super League clubs about a move to England in 2027 – but his preference would be to remain in the NRL.

Love Rugby League revealed earlier this week that Lodge’s management had once again circulated his name to English clubs about a switch to the competition in 2027. 12 months ago, he came close to a switch to England, with Leeds Rhinos among those interested.

And with Lodge’s future under the microscope again – he is off-contract at the Cowboys at the end of this season having only agreed a one-year deal with the club – he is now once again in talks with Super League clubs.

However, Lodge has now spoken about what the future may hold.

Lodge hopeful of NRL stay

The forward, who has had spells with the likes of Manly Sea Eagles earlier in his career, has enjoyed one of his best seasons in Australia to date with the Cowboys in 2026.

He has become a regular for the club and admits he would love to get the chance to stay with North Queensland if possible.

“I am hopeful of staying in the NRL,” he said. “I have eased my way into this year having a disrupted year last year, but I feel my form has been good for the Cowboys.

“I have played the whole season so far and my body is feeling good. The minute I can’t do it anymore, I won’t do it but at the moment I feel like there’s something to offer and I’m enjoying my footy which is the main thing.”

Lodge confirms Super League interest

The prop also confirmed that he had spoken with clubs in Super League – but reaffirmed that his preference would be a new deal with the Cowboys if they could find the cap space.

“Yeah I would like to stay,” he said. “It’s been enjoyable and there’s a lot of great players here.

“When the Cowboys called me, I knew I could do a job for the year and help some of the younger guys coming through. It’s been great working with ‘Jase’ (Jason Taumalolo) and Coen Hess.

“There’s definitely interest overseas, but I’m enjoying playing here and I’m hopeful there’s room in the salary cap for me.

“I won’t rule anyone out but I’m happy to stay here if the deal is right. The Cowboys are an awesome club so I’ll enjoy my time here however long that is.”