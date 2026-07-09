North Queensland Cowboys forward Matt Lodge looks set to remain with the NRL club in 2027 – despite once again being offered to Super League clubs in recent weeks.

Lodge has frequently been linked to Super League over the last 18 months. Love Rugby League revealed earlier this year how the veteran forward’s name had once again been circulated to teams in England as a possible recruitment option, with Lodge open to a switch to Super League if no NRL deal materialised.

But it now appears that his career is set to continue Down Under for at least another 12 months.

Reports in Australia have suggested that Lodge will commit to another season with the Cowboys as part of their squad for the 2027 NRL season.

That would emphatically draw a line under any suggestion of a switch to England for next year – but Lodge is only due to sign a one-year contract extension, meaning his future will quickly come under the microscope again.

Leeds Rhinos were last year seriously considering a move to sign Lodge when he was on the outer at Manly Sea Eagles, before he ultimately managed to salvage a deal to continue his career in the NRL.

A number of clubs were pondering a move to sign Lodge this year, with several top-flight teams offered the services of the prop.

His agreement with the Cowboys for another season increases the likelihood of John Bateman leaving North Queensland at the end of this season.

Love Rugby League revealed last month how Bateman was being targeted by Bradford Bulls, with an acceptance that the England international could return to Super League at the end of this season should he fail to secure a new contract in the NRL.

And with Lodge set to re-sign for next season, it appears his future is sorted – with attention now turning to whether or not Bateman will do the same.