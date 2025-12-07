New North Queensland Cowboys recruit Matt Lodge has called out departed NRL star Nelson Asofa-Somona, wanting to arrange a boxing fight for the end of the 2026 campaign.

Veteran prop Lodge, who turned 30 back in May, had been linked with a move to Super League for 2026 upon his exit from Manly Sea Eagles.

He has instead penned a one-year deal with the Cowboys though, who will become the sixth club he has donned a shirt for in the NRL after Wests Tigers, Brisbane Broncos, New Zealand Warriors, Sydney Roosters and Manly.

While still playing rugby league, Lodge has also already turned professional in the world of boxing, securing two second round wins in the ring – against Alexander Ale via knockout in November 2024 and then by stoppage against Jonasa Kavika in March.

Now, he’s set his sights on the tallest player in NRL history, Asofa-Somona, who has just signed a lucrative nine-fight deal with promotion company No Limit following his exit from Melbourne Storm.

NRL star sets sights on boxing showdown with departed enforcer after shock switch confirmed

Asofa-Somona had been tipped to join rebel rugby union competition R360, but after the start of that was delayed until at least 2028, he made the shock decision to shift sport and move into the boxing ring.

His first fight will come on January 16, with his bout against an unconfirmed opponent forming part of the undercard to Nikita Tszyu’s clash with Michael Zerafa in Brisbane.

Speaking to Code Sports, Cowboys powerhouse Lodge – who is approaching the milestone of 150 career appearances at first-grade level – said: “Obviously I’ve moved to the Cowboys to focus on my footy.

“I’ll do my best here, but if I pull up healthy at the end of the year, I’d definitely fight.

“He (Asofa-Somona) has quit footy, but footy is still my priority, so it would need to be in the off-season.

“I’ve played against him, he’s a very big man.”

Set to turn 30 in February, Asofa-Solomona – who has 16 Test caps for New Zealand on his CV – has stepped into the boxing ring once already, securing a brutal TKO victory over ex-NRL and Super League prop Jarrod Wallace in 2023.

Having made more than 200 first-grade appearances for Storm, his career change will see him operate out of the Team Ellis gym in Melbourne.

Lodge added: “I’d love to get in the ring with Goliath.

“He can do his boxing and I’ll concentrate on my footy. Hopefully big Georgie Rose can get it on in the off-season.

“I’m sure it would be a good watch.”