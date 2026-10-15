Matt Lodge has turned down Leeds Rhinos’ offer of a contract extension, believing he can secure a return to the NRL ahead of 2027.

NRL stalwart Lodge has been linked with a Super League move throughout his career, and finally ended up in the UK as he joined Leeds on a short-term deal until the end of the 2026 season back in August.

The front-rower went on to feature five times for the Rhinos, with his sole try in their colours coming on debut away against York Knights.

Having finished second at the end of the regular Super League season to earn a home play-off semi-final tie, their season of course ended in heartbreak at Headingley as Warrington Wolves beat them 12-10.

Head coach Brad Arthur tabled a new deal Lodge’s way, but the 31-year-old believes he will be able to land an NRL deal for 2027: so has declined Leeds’ extension offer in favour of returning Down Under.

Accordingly, the Rhinos have sourced a replacement, with the arrival of Wiremu Greig on a one-year deal from North Queensland Cowboys confirmed on Thursday.

Why Matt Lodge left Leeds with Rhinos securing replacement after contract offer turned down

With 30 NRL appearances on his CV, made between Parramatta Eels and the Cowboys, Greig’s deal at Headingley also includes the option of a further 12-month extension for the 2028 season.

Notably, Leeds also signed Lodge from the Cowboys, who are one of six clubs the departing prop has represented at first-grade level Down Under.

The experienced forward had previously donned a shirt for Wests Tigers, Brisbane Broncos, New Zealand Warriors, Sydney Roosters and Manly Sea Eagles – with eight tries scored in 148 NRL appearances.

15 of those were made in 2026 for the Cowboys before making the switch to Leeds.

It remains unclear whether Lodge will land himself a new first-grade deal in Australia ahead of the new season, but now, the door is shut at Headingley following Greig’s arrival.