Former NRL and Super League ace Matt Frawley has come out of retirement to join French Super XIII outfit Albi for their 2026/27 campaign.

Now 31, Frawley announced his decision to retire at the back end of 2025 following a short loan stint back with Huddersfield Giants which brought to an end his unsuccessful stint at Leeds Rhinos.

The half-back – who had represented the Giants on a permanent basis earlier on in his career – joined Leeds ahead of the 2024 campaign, but scored just seven tries in 32 appearances across all competitions for the Rhinos.

A little over 12 months on from his retirement announcement, he has now done a u-turn and will don his boots once again, this time in France’s domestic rugby league competition for Albi.

Former NRL and Leeds ace Matt Frawley makes u-turn on retirement as next move confirmed

Canberra-born Frawley featured in the NRL for both Canterbury Bulldogs and his hometown club, the Raiders. His debut came for the Bulldogs against Brisbane Broncos early on in the 2017 season.

Between his time in the NRL and Super League, his career has seen him rack up 115 first-grade appearances: scoring 22 tries in the process.

French side Albi announced his arrival via social media ahead of their new season getting underway on Saturday with a 48-14 victory away against Toulouse’s Olympique’s reserves, who officially compete under the guise of ‘Toulouse Elite’.

Frawley was not involved in that victory over Olympique’s second string, but could make his debut next weekend in Albi’s first home game of the campaign, which comes against reigning champions Pia.

The veteran playmaker – who will turn 32 on Christmas Eve – has linked up with a Tigers side headed up by Super League stalwart and Catalans Dragons legend Tony Gigot.

2024/25 champions Albi finished fourth last term and made it into the play-off semi-finals, only to be beaten 35-12 on the road by eventual beaten Grand Finalists Carcassonne.