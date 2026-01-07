Matt Dufty’s exit from Warrington Wolves appears to be looming on the horizon, with reports beginning to intensity about an early departure from the Super League club.

Dufty is heading into the final year of his contract but the 29-year-old has been told he is free to explore opportunities elsewhere for 2026, hinting at an immediate exit from the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Cai Taylor-Wray has been handed the number one shirt at his expense and clubs are still being offered Dufty’s services. One Super League recruitment manager admitted to Love Rugby League this week that the fullback was being offered to clubs ‘every week’.

But where could Dufty go? A move to Widnes was reported but that won’t be happening – but there are other possible options on the market..

London Broncos

The Broncos are in the midst of an aggressive and eye-catching recruitment drive, putting together one of the best squads the second tier has ever seen. Could they add Dufty to their ranks?

Well, they’re an obvious destination to think of but the Broncos have insisted to Love Rugby League that they wouldn’t be entertaining a move for Dufty at this time. They have full confidence in Morea Morea, the Papua New Guinean star, to be their number one fullback in 2026.

Could it happen down the line? Don’t ever rule anything out but right now, London are happy with what they’ve got.

Toulouse

Another club who have a fullback that they will likely want to back in Olly Ashall-Bott – but if they are on the hunt for more experience across the backline, Dufty could be a realistic option.

The Australian may yet prefer to remain in Super League rather than drop down into the Championship – and the French outfit could be one of his best bets in terms of doing that.

Bradford Bulls

Could Dufty move across the Pennines and continue his Super League career with the Bulls? They’re still clearly on the lookout for new bodies and they have the quota space to be able to make a deal happen.

This one feels slightly more left-field in terms of possibility, as the Bulls’ backline looks a long way towards being completed. But as mentioned, they have the capability to make a deal happen if injury struck early into the season.

Oldham

There is a gap at fullback in Oldham’s squad for 2026 after Ryan Brierley retired to take up the CEO job at Salford RLFC – and while it’s heavily speculated that Jack Walker will be bound for the Roughyeds, nothing has yet been confirmed.

Oldham are ambitious and have the capability to get a deal done if they wanted to. Geographically, it wouldn’t be too much of a toll for the player either. Out of all the options right now, it feels like one of the more likely.

Back home

Perhaps, in actual fact, Dufty’s best chance of a move right now is to call time on England completely and return to Australia. There are a couple of NRL teams still with spots in their Top 30 open for 2026 but he may have to source a deal in the lower grades or the New South Wales Cup to reignite his career.

He may feel as though it is his best option.