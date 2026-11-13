Matt Dufty ‘open’ to Super League return amidst NRL transfer limbo

Former Warrington Wolves fullback Matt Dufty is reportedly open to returning to Super League after lifting the lid on his NRL transfer limbo.

Dufty made what was ultimately a successful return to the NRL last season. Having initially joined South Sydney Rabbitohs on a train and trial deal, he would go on to make 15 appearances for the Bunnies under Wayne Bennett.

However, he is yet to re-sign at Souths despite being their first-choice fullback for the final three months of the NRL season and helping them make the play-offs.

And Dufty has spoke with reporters in Australia about his future.

Matt Dufty lifts lid on transfer limbo

Souths have reportedly not ruled out being able to offer Dufty a new contract for 2027 and potentially beyond – but they would need to move at least one outside back in the opposite direction to facilitate any deal.

The 30-year-old has not ruled out the prospect of trying to secure a deal elsewhere in Australia either, telling the Sydney Morning Herald that his NRL comeback has re-lit his passion for rugby league after a difficult end to his time with Warrington.

“I’ve still got a lot left in me, and this year made me realise that – returning to the NRL reinvigorated my love of the game,” he told the outlet. “I’d like to think I can keep playing another few years. The game probably suits me a bit more now. “There used to be a lot of wrestle and the bigger bodies, but with the rule changes, the ruck speed, it suits me, and teams are happy to opt for that smaller fullback who can try and break open a game.Consistency was a big thing for me before I went to England. This year when I came back, that was one area I was happiest with.” Could Dufty return to Super League?

The report then closes with a suggestion from the author that Dufty is ‘open’ to a return to England – but his family are now settled back in Sydney.

It says: “He has settled his family in the Sutherland Shire – and while open to a return to England, that is an option Dufty would prefer to put off for a few years.”

However, Dufty would likely struggle to find a Super League deal for 2027 as it stands, with the majority of clubs either full on the overseas quota or not in need of a specific fullback.

But it would appear that the former Warrington star has not fully closed the door on a return to Super League in the years ahead. For now though, his immediate concern is securing a playing contract somewhere for 2027 – whether that is with the Rabbitohs or elsewhere.