Former Warrington Wolves fullback Matt Dufty has been handed an NRL lifeline for 2027: after being retained on a train and trial deal with South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Dufty is on the market as a free agent as it stands, after Souths did not offer new terms on a permanent contract to the fullback, despite him impressing throughout 2026.

That left Dufty publicly admitting he was unsure of his status in the game – and even admitting he would be open to returning to Super League at some stage in the future.

But that is now on ice for at least the next month.

Matt Dufty handed NRL lifeline

Reports in Australia have revealed that Dufty, who was under contract at the Rabbitohs on a low training-level wage throughout 2026, has seemingly been given a chance by Wayne Bennett to land a new deal in 2027.

Dufty is one of several players that will head into pre-season training with the Bunnies on a train and trial contract, with a view to potentially impressing enough to earn a contract for next season.

Dufty impressed to such an extent in 2026 that he effectively locked down the fullback role and made it his own.

After joining them on a training contract after his release from Warrington at the start of this year, Dufty would go on to make 15 appearances for Souths, with 13 of them starts at fullback.

He made such an impact that he played a crucial role in them ultimately making the NRL play-offs, though they were beaten in the opening week by eventual Grand Finalists, Newcastle Knights.

But Dufty now has a chance to play on with Souths – when it looked as though, at one stage, his time in the NRL could be over.

Could Matt Dufty return to Super League?

It was only earlier this month when Dufty spoke about his career uncertainty with the Sydney Morning Herald – and they reported that he would not rule out a return to England after admitting he felt he had plenty left to give at the highest level.

“I’ve still got a lot left in me, and this year made me realise that – returning to the NRL reinvigorated my love of the game,” he said. “I’d like to think I can keep playing another few years. The game probably suits me a bit more now.

The SMH would go on to say: “He has settled his family in the Sutherland Shire – and while open to a return to England, that is an option Dufty would prefer to put off for a few years.”

However, it appears that for now at least, Dufty will get a chance to stay with the Rabbitohs.