Matt Dufty handed NRL lifeline after Warrington Wolves release

Former Warrington Wolves full-back Matt Dufty has been handed a surprise NRL lifeline by the South Sydney Rabbitohs, penning a deal to join the club’s NSW Cup squad.

The Australian-native has returned down under ahead of the 2026 season, after being released by Warrington earlier this month. There were suggestions he was close to joining Championship side Widnes Vikings, with head coach Alan Coleman detailing that conversations were held between the parties, but he will now take up a deal with the Rabbitohs instead.

Matt Dufty to join South Sydney Rabbitohs for 2026 as NSW Cup deal confirmed

Speaking to Wide World of Sport, Souths chief executive Blake Solly confirmed the deal for Dufty, saying: “It’s a NSW Cup contract – not top 30 or development list.”

The full-back does boast plenty of NRL experience, beginning his career with St George Illawarra Dragons. During his time with the club, he made 82 first-grade appearances and scored 44 tries. He also featured 26 times for the club’s reserves in the NSW Cup, adding a further 12 tries to his tally too.

He then made the move to the Canterbury Bulldogs ahead of the 2022 season, but made just 12 appearances before being granted early release by the club to head to Super League with Warrington.

In his three-and-a-half seasons with Wire, Dufty notched 88 appearances for the club, a tally which includes starts in successive Challenge Cup finals in 2024 and 2025, while scoring 47 tries.

“I’d like to thank all the players, staff, the board and especially the fans for making Warrington my home for the last three and a half years,” the 30-year-old said of his departure from Warrington.

“Me and my partner have absolutely loved our time here, with so many amazing memories on and off the field. I wish the team all the best for this season.”

He isn’t the only familiar name in the Souths NSW Cup squad to fans in the Northern Hemisphere, though, with ex-Hull FC and Bradford Bulls man Franklin Pele also taking up an opportunity with the club this season.

