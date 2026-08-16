Off-contract Leigh star Matt Davis has revealed his future remains unclear, with no contract penned either with the Leopards or elsewhere for 2027 yet.

Utility Davis – who turned 30 in July – has been with Leigh since the beginning of the 2023 campaign, joining the club ahead of their first season back in Super League.

Becoming part of the furniture at the Leopards’ Den, Thursday night saw him clock up his 100th appearance for the club as Adrian Lam’s side became the first side to beat Leeds Rhinos at Headingley in 2026, winning 20-16.

Leigh now look likely to finish in the play-offs for the fourth season running having never missed out on the top six since their Super League return, and Davis has hit his straps in recent months, rediscovering some of his best form.

But the veteran remains without a deal for 2027 as things stand.

‘I’ve had a good four years, I’d like to stay, but we’ll see what happens’

Leigh are set for quite a bit of change come the end of the year. Robbie Mulhern and Ben McNamara will join Castleford Tigers, with Bailey Hodgson and Isaac Liu moving to Hull FC and Owen Trout heading Down Under to join NRL outfit Cronulla Sharks.

Elsewhere, Gaz O’Brien looks set to retire – leaving Leigh with three off-contract veterans to retain or let go in the shape of Davis, Josh Charnley and Jack Hughes.

Speaking to LoveRugbyLeague following the win at Leeds, Davis explained: “I’ve not got any real update as of yet. I’m still off-contract and I’ve not signed anywhere.

“That’s an ongoing thing, I’ve talked to a few clubs and been offered contracts earlier this year, but I’ve had plenty of ups and downs this year.

“It’s been a tough year for myself and my family, but I’m really enjoying my rugby, probably more so than I have done over the last few years.

“Everything’s positive, I’m enjoying myself and I’m looking ahead now. Whatever happens, happens, I’m just happy to be playing week in, week out and doing a job.

“There’s no definitive answer yet, but hopefully something comes up. I’m working hard and I feel like I’m playing some of my best rugby, certainly this year.”

Davis was knocked unconscious when he took a ball straight to the face from the boot of Harry Smith during a defeat at Wigan Warriors back in February.

That saw him miss a period of time through concussion protocols, and he then played in a scrum cap in the months which followed.

He added: “I’ve had a tough time at the start of the year, so getting that form of last season back to put my best foot forward is all I can do at the end of the day.

“Tonight was my 100th Leigh appearance, and I do reflect fondly (on my time with Leigh). I feel like I’ve been a big part of the success, I’d like to say that… a lot of us have.

“Josh (Charnley) and Hughesy (Jack Hughes), all three of us hit 100 appearances for the club tonight, so that was special, a big milestone game.

“100 games in four years at the club, for me, I think that’s pretty special. I’ve had a good four years, I’d like to stay, but we’ll see what happens.”

‘We’ve really been going after stuff with a ‘Last Dance‘ mentality’

Leicestershire-born Davis’ professional career began with London Broncos, the club where brother Sam is currently plying his trade.

Warrington and Leigh are the only other clubs he has been permanently contracted to, winning a Challenge Cup with both – the Wolves in 2019 and the Leopards in 2023.

Including games played on loan/dual-registration elsewhere, he’s now scored 24 tries in 242 career appearances, and will hope to help Leigh into a first-ever Super League Grand Final come October.

He said: “We’ve really been going after stuff with a ‘Last Dance‘ mentality. There are a lot of really good players who people are aware are leaving and a lot of players who have been here for years that have been awesome.

“It brings an extra layer of want and hunger to turn up for each other and play well.

“We seem to have it every year. There’s always players coming and going, but every year I feel like we pick up our performances towards the end of the season as players evolve and find their places within the team.

“We’re a tight-knit bunch, and it takes time. We know we’re a top six or top four team, so it’s good that we gel together and tonight (against Leeds) felt like a really big win.”

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