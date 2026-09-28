Leigh have handed long-serving utility Matt Davis a contract extension, keeping him at the Leopards’ Den for the 2027 season.

Davis joined Leigh ahead of the 2023 campaign as they were promoted back into Super League, and has made over 100 appearances in their colours.

The 30-year-old has been off-contract right the way through 2026, and last month told LoveRugbyLeague he still awaited an offer from the Leopards having not agreed a move elsewhere in the hope of sticking around.

It has taken until after the season ended for a resolution to be reached, but it has now been confirmed Davis will remain with the club for at least another 12 months.

Leigh’s final contract decision for 2027 confirmed as call made on Matt Davis’ future

Leicestershire-born Davis is a two-time Challenge Cup winner having been a Wembley winner with Warrington Wolves in 2019 and then again during his first year with Leigh in 2023 as they beat Hull KR under the arch in Golden Point extra time.

Having inked a new deal, he said: ” Coming into a contract year, I always knew this is where I wanted to stay. I knew I wanted to stay with this bunch of lads and the coaching staff.

“I’ve been here for four years and I feel like we’ve done a really good job. I knew I wanted to stay, it was right for myself and my family as well. I’m obviously really happy.”

After turning 30 in July Davis is now closing in on the landmark of 250 professional career appearances, needing only four more games to hit that figure.

Leopards head coach Adrian Lam added: “Matty has been a mainstay of the club since the rebrand to Leigh Leopards and has been a big driver in improving the standards here, and he’s someone I look to a lot to help with that.

“In a year with a lot of turnover, it’s a big positive for the club to retain Matty’s services. He’s one of the senior players in the group and brings a lot of experience and quality.”

‘There was never any doubt from our perspective that Matt is someone we wanted to retain. He remains an important part of our plans’

London Broncos, Warrington and Leigh are the only three clubs Davis has ever been permanently contracted to, with loan/dual-registration appearances also on his CV for Hemel Stags, London Skolars and Rochdale Hornets.

Having played in virtually every position within Leigh’s pack during his time with the club so far, the experienced utility has scored nine tries for the Leopards to take his career tally up to 19.

Director of Rugby Andrew Henderson said: “It’s great that Matt has chosen to continue his journey with Leigh.

“Having worked with Matt previously, I’ve had the opportunity to see first-hand the quality of person and player he is, so I’m particularly pleased we’ve been able to secure his future with the club.

“Matt is the type of player every coach wants in their environment. He’s extremely professional, prepares thoroughly, competes hard and always puts the team’s interests first.

“Those qualities have been evident throughout his career and are a big reason why he is so highly respected within our squad.

“What stands out most about Matt is his character. He brings consistency, reliability and a genuine commitment to getting better every day.

“He sets a great example for younger players and contributes enormously to the standards and culture we’re striving to build at Leigh.

“There was never any doubt from our perspective that Matt is someone we wanted to retain.

“He remains an important part of our plans moving forward, and we’re excited to see him continue playing a key role as we look to build on the progress we’ve made as a club.

“We’re delighted he has extended his stay with the Leopards, and I’m looking forward to Matt continuing his journey with us.”