Catalans star Mathieu Laguerre is expected to be sidelined for around six weeks with an ankle sprain, the Dragons have confirmed.

Marseille-born Laguerre was forced off during the Dragons’ home game against Hull KR last Saturday evening, with Joel Tomkins’ side going on to record a 26-20 victory.

The 27-year-old has played the bulk of his career in the centres, but shifted into the back-row at the start of 2026 and has impressed in his new role.

Laguerre has contributed towards a reasonably successful start to the campaign in Perpignan, with Catalans winning three of their first five Super League games in 2026, but he will now miss a chunk of the season through injury.

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Catalans Dragons star Mathieu Laguerre suffers major injury blow as prognosis revealed

A nine-time France international, Laguerre – who made a try-scoring first-team debut for Les Dracs against KR back in March 2021 – has 78 senior appearances and 24 tries to his name at club level.

70 of those have come in a Catalans shirt, with the other eight played on dual-registration for Toulouse Olympique back in 2023.

The French outfit confirmed the news of his injury blow on Wednesday afternoon via a press release, writing: “Matthieu Laguerre underwent scans after leaving the field with injury during the last game against Hull KR.

“The France International suffers an ankle sprain and is expected to be sidelined for 6 weeks”

If Laguerre is to miss six weeks, his absence would take him up to early May, with a potential return against either Leigh Leopards or Wakefield Trinity likely.

His six-week stint on the sidelines though will see him miss games against the likes of Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos alongside Catalans’ Challenge Cup quarter-final tie at St Helens next month.