Former Leeds Rhinos youngster Mason Corbett has hung up his boots at the age of 20 alongside ex-Bradford Bulls man Emmerson Whittel, Championship outfit Hunslet have confirmed.

An East Leeds junior, Corbett was released by the Rhinos at the end of the 2024 campaign without registering a senior appearance for the Super League heavyweights.

In his final year at Headingley, the hooker featured 18 times between Leeds’ academy and reserve grade sides, and was snapped up by Bradford ahead of 2025.

But again without playing a first-team game for the Bulls, he was allowed to link up with Hunslet on a permanent basis midway through last season, and racked up a total of 16 appearances across all competitions for the Parksiders.

The last of those came on Sunday in a 44-0 defeat to Oldham, on the same day that saw Corbett celebrate his 20th birthday. Now though, he has decided to step away from semi-professional rugby league.

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Former Leeds and Bradford youngster retires aged 20 alongside veteran Emmerson Whittel

Corbett’s decision to hang up his boots comes at the same time as team-mate Whittel, who began his career at Bradford and made a solitary Super League appearance for the Bulls back in September 2014 against London Broncos.

Now 31, Whittel’s career has also seen him don a shirt for Gloucestershire All Golds, Keighley Cougars, Oldham and Rochdale Hornets.

He joined Hunslet from fellow Championship outfit Rochdale ahead of 2026 and featured nine times for the Parksiders to take his overall career appearance tally up to 178, with 18 tries scored.

Like Corbett, the versatile forward – who will turn 32 in September – featured last weekend in the defeat to Oldham, but has decided that will be his last game.

The pair have departed the South Leeds Stadium with immediate effect, with Hunslet confirming the news via social media on Tuesday evening.

Their post reads: “The club can today announce the departure of two players. Emmerson Whittel and Mason Corbett have left the club after informing Kyle Trout of their decision to retire from semi-pro rugby league.

“Everyone at the club wishes them both well for the future, and thanks them for their efforts during their time at the South Leeds Stadium.”