Round 26 produced some stunning results as lowly Catalans Dragons wrecked Leeds Rhinos’ five-match winning run and Wakefield Trinity turned over leaders Hull Kingston Rovers.

There were also a big win for Leigh Leopards at home to play-off rivals St Helens while defending champions Wigan Warriors, Hull FC and Huddersfield also registered victories.

Here, legendary former Widnes, Wigan and Great Britain winger Martin Offiah selects his Love Rugby League Team of the Week.

1. Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

It is often said that when the nights draw in and the play-offs approach, Wigan begin to find their best form. Friday’s 62-6 demolition of Castleford Tigers was their fourth straight win and Field scored twice to maintain his excellent form.

The best full-back in Super League? Absolutely, he is head and shoulders above anyone else. It is 24 tries and counting now for Field, the competition’s leading scorer in 2025.

2. Keanan Brand (Leigh Leopards)

It was a huge win for Leigh over St Helens on Friday and I was really impressed with Brand – and not for the first time either this season.

He’s having a really good campaign and caught the eye again with a try against Saints.

3. Andrew Badrock (Leigh Leopards)

There is an energy about Leigh right now and Badrock epitomised the desire coursing through their veins against Saints.

He scored a try and was generally impressive throughout, so gets the nod as one of my centres.

4. Cameron Scott (Wakefield Trinity)

I have been really impressed by Zach Eckersley’s progress this season and his versatility has been a huge boost to Wigan at times.

Eckersley scored a try and created another against Castleford as his star continues to rise. But I’m going to go for Cam Scott of Wakefield who was superb in their big win over Hull KR on Saturday.

5. Lewis Martin (Hull FC)

You can always rely on Liam Marshall to pop up with a try or two and he claimed a brace in the Warriors’ 11-try annihilation of Cas.

But I have selected young Lewis Martin of Hull FC because he scored again, carried strongly and is generally having a fantastic season for John Cartwright’s men.

6. Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

Everyone knows how highly I rate Bevan – and with good reason.

He’s just a magician and, while he did not score against Castleford, he was at the heart of all Wigan’s attacks as per usual.

7. Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards)

Lam served up a man-of-the-match performance for Leigh in their huge win over Saints.

He is such a key figure in this Leopards side and it was nice that he should play so well, and help his side to a big victory, in the week that he became a father. Congratulations to Lachlan and the Lam family.

8. Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity)

The England man has been one of the most consistent forwards in Super League this year.

Wakefield have reaped the benefits of that and McMeeken was typically prominent in their monumental win over leaders Hull KR on Saturday.

That could be the result that effectively seals a play-off spot.

9. Kruise Leeming (Wigan Warriors)

The great thing about Kruise is that he plays like a half-back at times because he is so skilful.

As he showed once again in Friday’s win over Castleford.

10. Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors)

The Warriors were utterly dominant against Castleford and Havard helped to lay the platform up front.

I think Wigan’s forwards can go under the radar at times, especially when there is so much talent in the backline.

As a winger I appreciated that players I played with like Billy McGinty, Mick Cassidy, Neil Cowie, Martin Dermott and Martin Hall were not household names but were hugely important parts of the Wigan machine and extremely well-valued within the group.

11. Zak Hardaker (Hull FC)

Hardaker has had a fine season since joining Hull FC and remains a great competitor.

He has showed his versatility this year as well and was influential once more against Warrington Wolves on Saturday.

12. Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

Junior is another Wigan player who is finding his best form as the season reaches its climax. He was brilliant against Saints the week before and continued where he left off against Cas.

Showed lovely hands to help create a try for Liam Marshall.

13. Benjamin Garcia (Catalans Dragons)

Julian Bousquet is unlucky to miss out as he put in a big shift at Headingley on Thursday night.

But Garcia, the Dragons captain, makes the cut after a belligerent display which saw him make 51 tackles and basically run to his blood to water.