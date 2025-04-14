Rugby league legend Martin Offiah is in the hot-seat to select his Team of the Week exclusively for Love Rugby League.

The ex-Widnes, Wigan and Great Britain star casts his eye over the six games played in round seven of Super League and picks out his top performers in each position.

Six Hull FC players feature in Offiah’s team after John Cartwright’s men claimed an outstanding 28-16 win at Warrington Wolves on Saturday.

1. Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

It was a massive win for Wigan Warriors at Hull KR on Friday and Field was superb at full-back.

How many times have we said that in the past few seasons? A top player defensively and in attack.

2. Tom Briscoe (Hull FC)

Scored twice in Hull FC’s win at Warrington to show once again why he was an astute signing.

Has been scoring tries consistently in Super League for so many years and is now back doing it at the club where he started his career.

3. Zach Eckersley (Wigan Warriors)

Showcased his talent with a brilliant solo try at Craven Park on Friday night.

Physically imposing and with the silky skills to match, Eckersley is showing he has the temperament to play for a club as big as Wigan – and thrive.

4. Davy Litten (Hull FC)

Like Briscoe, Litten scored twice against Warrington and he caught my eye in the centres.

A homegrown talent who is more than proving his worth in the new chapter being patiently written by John Cartwright.

5. Darnell McIntosh (Leigh Leopards)

Scored a well taken brace in Leigh’s win at Castleford and deserves his place in the Team of the Week.

Two classy finishes in the right corner helped his team to a fairly comfortable 20-6 victory on Saturday night.

6. Cade Cust (Hull FC)

The former Wigan man is really enjoying himself at Hull FC this season and it’s been good to watch.

Once again, the perfect foil for Aidan Sezer and a deserved man of the match in the Black and Whites’ statement win at Warrington.

7. Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors)

A masterclass from the England man to help Wigan to victory at Craven Park and inflict Hull KR’s first defeat of the season.

Smith’s sweet left foot guides his team around the park superbly and he continues to grow in authority.

8. Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC)

This guy seems to be in most pundits’ Team of the Week every week at the moment – and with good reason.

Another formidable front-row display from ‘The Hermanator’ to slay Sam Burgess’ Wolves.

9. Kruise Leeming (Wigan Warriors)

It has been great to have Brad O’Neill available again after his long-term injury.

He interchanges superbly with Leeming, whose influence was crucial during the second half at Hull KR on Friday as Wigan finished strongly.

10. Liam Knight (Hull FC)

Huge performance in the front row from the Aussie prop, particularly early on when the Black and Whites really took the game to Warrington. Another shrewd signing from John Cartwright.

11. Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

Junior is becoming an increasingly important player for Wigan and perhaps even the face of Super League.

His profile is growing and he was great again on Friday as Wigan showed their champion pedigree to beat Willie Peters’ table-topping side.

12. James McDonnell (Leeds Rhinos)

To score four tries in a Super League takes some doing.

To do it as a second-rower is a special achievement and McDonnell was magnificent for Leeds Rhinos in their win at Salford.

13. John Asiata (Hull FC)

Played a big part in Hull’s victory at Warrington and continues to show why they signed him in the off-season.

One of the best loose forwards in Super League – as he proved once again at Warrington.