Huddersfield Giants caused the biggest stir of the weekend after winning at Hull FC – putting a number of their stars in contention for the Team of the Week from the first half of Super League’s split Round 20.

Just three games were played over the weekend, but there were still a huge number of outstanding individual displays delivered as Wakefield Trinity and Wigan Warriors also beat Leeds Rhinos and Catalans Dragons respectively.

Here, legendary former Wigan winger and current Ashes ambassador Martin Offiah selects his Love Rugby League Team of the Week.

1. George Flanagan Jr (Huddersfield Giants)

Zach Eckersley was superb for Wigan in their win over Catalans on Friday – I was at the game and was really impressed with his performance.

Zach’s utility value for Wigan is great and Max Jowitt showed up very well for Wakefield in Thursday’s huge win over Leeds Rhinos.

But I am going to go for young George Flanagan, who is a real talent and proved that again with another superb performance in Huddersfield’s win at Hull FC.

2. Lewis Martin (Hull FC)

It was a desperately disappointing defeat for the Black and Whites on Saturday at the hands of the Giants.

But Martin scored a hat-trick of tries and continues to enjoy a fine season – the best of his career to date.

3. Corey Hall (Wakefield Trinity)

Hall is having a fine season for a Wakefield side who look genuine contenders for a top-six finish.

Their win over Leeds was huge and Hall had a cracking game in the centres.

4. Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors)

Every time I see Wardle play, he impresses me.

Wigan’s left edge with him and Liam Marshall is so potent and Wardle had another very strong game in Friday’s win over Catalans.

5. Adam Swift (Huddersfield Giants)

Swift was back at his former club on Saturday as the Giants saw off Hull FC with a surprisingly comfortable win.

He really enjoyed himself, too, getting on the scoresheet and putting in a really solid performance.

6. Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants)

Lolohea is an enigmatic talent but showed his class against Hull FC with a superb performance.

He capped it with a try in the final quarter as the Giants bagged a huge win.

7. Mason Lino (Wakefield Trinity)

Jack Farrimond deserves a mention for his display in Wigan’s victory over Catalans.

He scored a great individual try that was Bevan French-esque.

I was in the dressing room afterwards and said to Bevan ‘have you been teaching Jack how to score tries like that?’

But I’m going to go for Lino because he was magnificent in Wakefield’s victory over Leeds and came up with a big play to win the match with a late drop-goal.

8. Fenton Rogers (Huddersfield Giants)

Rogers had a big game for the Giants and was tipped to get even better afterwards by Luke Robinson.

He helped Huddersfield to really take it to the Hull FC pack.

9. Harvey Smith (Wakefield Trinity)

Mason Lino grabbed the headlines for Wakey with that late matchwinning drop-goal against Leeds.

But Smith was a huge influence on the game at dummy-half and really impressed me.

10. Liam Byrne (Wigan Warriors)

Liam Byrne did not take a backward step against Catalans – his aggression and desire up front helped lay the platform for Wigan.

A tough, uncompromising player and he proved that again on Friday.

11. Joe Greenwood (Huddersfield Giants)

Greenwood looked back to his best on Saturday for the Giants in a really industrious display.

He weighed in with a try too and played really well.

12. Harry Rushton (Huddersfield Giants)

Rushton, another ex-Wigan man, impressed for Huddersfield in their second row against Hull FC.

He deserves a place in my Team of the Week.

13. Jay Pitts (Wakefield Trinity)

Pitts is having a fine season and continues to prove pivotal to Wakefield.

A lot of his work might go unnoticed but you cannot underestimate the influence he has on Daryl Powell’s side.

He showed that again in their win over Leeds with another big performance in the back row.