The Easter fixtures always produce a number of blockbusting games and this year it is Super League’s Rivals Round.

A number of mouthwatering clashes take place with a Hull derby and champions Wigan hosting sworn enemies St Helens in the traditional Good Friday clash.

Here, legendary former Wigan winger Martin Offiah gives Love Rugby League his expert tips for the six games.

Will he tip his ex-club to come out on top in the big game on Friday lunchtime? And who will claim the local bragging rights in Hull? Offiah has given his thoughts – and his all-important predictions for the weekend ahead!

Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers

A close-fought derby with Wakefield just edging it, especially with them being at home.

Offiah’s prediction: Wakefield to win 22-16

Hull FC v Hull KR

Hull KR have been the stronger side this season and could win by a comfortable margin unless FC front up like they did against Wigan in the Cup recently.

Offiah’s prediction: Hull KR to win 26-18

Wigan Warriors v St Helens

Expect a brutal, tight, classic derby. Wigan’s home advantage tips it in their favour.

Offiah’s prediction: Wigan to win 20-18

Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants

Leeds are clicking into form; Huddersfield have struggled defensively. The Rhinos should win this one fairly comfortably.

Offiah’s prediction: Leeds to win 28-12

Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves

Warrington’s attacking edge should shine through, though Leigh will show heart.

Offiah’s prediction: Warrington to win 30-18

Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils

Catalans are tough to beat at home, especially in Perpignan’s heat and atmosphere.

Offiah’s prediction: Catalans to win 32-20