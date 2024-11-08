Martin Offiah’s son set for professional rugby debut with Bath after rapid rise

Tyler Offiah, son of Wigan Warriors great Martin, will make his full professional rugby union debut this weekend at just 18 years old.

The winger, the same position his father excelled in during his illustrious career, has been named as a replacement for Bath in their Premiership Cup clash with Bristol Bears on Saturday (9th November).

Offiah has already excelled in the 15-man game. After coming through the London and South academy, he went on to represent England U18s during the Six Nations Summer Festival and has also represented Ealing Trailfinders.

The youngster did, understandably, attract the interest of Wigan Warriors – the club his Dad Martin played for 159 times, scoring 186 tries in the process – however, he opted to remain in union.

He also had offers from fellow Premiership clubs Gloucester, Leicester Tigers and Sale Sharks, but rejected these to take up the offer at Bath, with their link with the local University a key deciding factor.

So far this season, Offiah has featured for the University of Bath 1st XV, and also played for Bath during pre-season, but has yet to make his senior debut in a competitive fixture.

Ambitious Offiah

He undoubtedly attracts a lot of attention, given the successful career his Dad had in rugby league, and the 18-year-old has high aspirations for himself moving forward.

Speaking back during the U18 Six Nations Festival, he opened up on his dream to play senior Tests.

“I’m very ambitious,” he told Love Rugby League’s sister site Planet Rugby. “I’ve got all my goals written down in a journal.”

“They include playing for the senior England side, going on a British and Irish Lions tour, and becoming the highest try-scorer in Premiership history.”

He added: “Chris Ashton has the Premiership record with over 100 tries but I’d love to beat that. Rory Underwood has the England record and I want to surpass that too.”

“I’m definitely aiming for the very top!”

NRL move?

Whilst he might be plying his trade in ‘the other code’ at the moment, he detailed he would be open to a switch back to League if the opportunity came about.

“I’m settled in rugby union at the moment, but I definitely like the look of NRL and NFL one day,” he said.

“I watch a lot of NRL games and I’m a Brisbane Broncos fan, so if that’s ever an option in the future then it’s definitely something I would consider.”

Only time will tell if Offiah Junior will give League a go, but either way, it looks like he will follow in his Dad’s footsteps.

