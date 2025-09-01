Hull Kingston Rovers took another huge stride towards clinching the League Leaders’ Shield after beating St Helens on Friday night.

In-form Leeds Rhinos made it four straight wins with a demolition of Hull FC to confirm their play-off spot and Wakefield Trinity boosted their top-six hopes with a thumping victory over Huddersfield Giants.

Salford Red Devils upset the odds to win at Warrington Wolves while champions Wigan Warriors stuffed Catalans Dragons and Leigh Leopards hammered Castleford Tigers. Here, legendary former Widnes, Wigan and Great Britain winger Martin Offiah selects his Love Rugby League Team of the Week.

1. Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

Jack Walker had a brilliant debut for Salford Red Devils in their shock victory at Warrington Wolves on Friday night.

Lachie Miller also enjoyed a fine game for Leeds Rhinos in their big win at Hull FC, but I’m going to go for Jai Field at full-back.

He’s the best full-back in Super League and showed that in Perpignan on Saturday with two tries, an assist and 207 metres made.

2. Zach Eckersley (Wigan Warriors)

Eckersley is a natural athlete and continues to prove his class in a Wigan Warriors jersey.

He is blessed with speed and agility and can obviously play across the backline, but I think wing could be his best position. On Saturday in Perpignan he scored two tries and created another from the right wing. But I must give Matty Russell a wrap as well because he was absolutely superb for Wakefield in their big win over Huddersfield.

3. Peta Hiku (Hull Kingston Rovers)

It was a huge win for the Robins on Friday and Hiku was in fine form, as he has been for much of the year.

Against St Helens, the big centre made 20 carries and 150 metres. He was superb.

4. Tesi Niu (Leigh Leopards)

Leigh reduced Castleford to rubble on Thursday night and Niu once again played a key role in their victory.

The powerful centre has really impressed me this season and his stats against the Tigers make for impressive reading – seven tackles, 15 carries and 146 metres made.

5. Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

Three tries and 122 metres made against Catalans showed once again how important Marshall is to the Wigan cause. His treble took him one try behind Lewis Martin at top of this season’s Super League try-scoring chart.

6. Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

Bevan is back in the Wigan team, so it is no surprise that Matt Peet’s men are suddenly moving through the gears again.

Bevan is a superstar of our game and, while he did not score a try against Catalans, he set three up. His influence on the Wigan team was clear to see once again in his second game back from injury.

7. Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Rowan Milnes created a try and just had a really positive impact overall on Salford in their shock win at Warrington.

Clever kicking and some smart offloads, the half-back guided Paul Rowley’s men around the park superbly. But I am going to go for Jake Connor because he was the architect of Leeds Rhinos’ win at Hull FC.

8. Justin Sangare (Salford Red Devils)

What a heroic performance from the big French prop on Friday night at the Halliwell Jones Stadium. Sangare scored two tries, made 22 carries and 127 metres in a match that he will remember for a very long time. Outstanding.

9. Jez Litten (Hull Kingston Rovers)

A man-of-the-match display from the Rovers hooker in their huge win over an in-form Saints side. Litten has enhanced his reputation massively this season with a series of consistently superb displays.

10. Dean Hadley (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Another Robins player who is enjoying a fine campaign under Willie Peters. With Sauaso Sue out injured against St Helens, Hadley had to step up the plate in the front row. That, he most certainly did.

11. Sam Walters (Wigan Warriors)

Another very strong showing from the big back-rower, who can play in the front row as well, of course. He made his huge presence felt against Catalans, with 14 carries and 100 metres made.

Much like Wigan, Walters appears to finding some of his best form as the business end of the season approaches.

12. Matty Storton (Wakefield Trinity)

Wakefield gave their play-off hopes a huge boost on Saturday with a 48-2 home win over the Giants. Storton, not for the first time this season, was a big presence for Daryl Powell’s pack with 26 tackles, 17 carries and 146 metres made.

Trinity are very much about the collective and Storton epitomises his team’s relentless work-rate.

13. Elliot Minchella (Hull Kingston Rovers)

That I have picked the Hull KR captain will come as no surprise. Minchella has been a hugely influential presence in his team for some time now – and he showed that again in the win over St Helens.