In a special guest column, Martin Offiah pays an emotional tribute to Ray French following the legendary former commentator’s death on Saturday at the aged of 85.

Ray French was an icon of rugby league, but more importantly he was a fantastic person.

Much respected and loved in his hometown of St Helens and throughout the sport of rugby league, Ray is someone I got to know well down the years.

In terms of broadcasting legends of our game, we had Eddie Waring but Ray was right up there as one of the greatest narrators and storytellers we have ever had.

He was a brilliant guy and dual-code rugby international who played union for England and for Great Britain in rugby league.

What people might not know is that Ray was actually responsible for me crossing codes, signing for Widnes and making a name for myself in rugby league.

He was in a pub and two of his ex-pupils came in and told him about this winger called Martin Offiah who they had seen playing for Rosslyn Park against Waterloo.

Ray then told St Helens R.F.C and they came down to watch me but said I was not good enough. So Ray then went to Doug Laughton at Widnes and said ‘you should have a look at this guy’.

Doug then watched some clips of me and signed me for Widnes, setting me on the road to a great career in the game of rugby league.

The rest, as they say, is history but none of what I achieved would have happened had it not been for Ray French – so I owe him a great debt.

Ray was then the voice which accompanied many of my most epic moments in rugby league, whether they be Challenge Cup finals or Test matches for Great Britain.

The 1994 Challenge Cup final try against Leeds – when I went 90 metres, rounded Alan Tait and sunk to my knees – was a very special moment in my career. It remains iconic.

Ray’s commentary was brilliant and I remember another long-range effort for Great Britain against the Kiwis in 1989.

I went around Gary Mercer after turning him inside out and Ray said on his commentary ‘that’s the try of the half but there was no need for that silliness from Offiah!’

I scored in the 1990 Ashes series against Australia at Wembley and another memorable try in the 1992 Challenge Cup final against Castleford.

Ray’s commentary was typically informative and entertaining, so we will always be tied together because people will hear his commentary when they watch footage of any tries from that era.

When the bronze rugby league statue at Wembley Stadium was unveiled in 2015 – of Sir Billy Boston, Alex Murphy OBE, Gus Risman, Eric Ashton MBE and myself – Ray did the voiceover for the montage.

After I retired from playing, I met Ray on many occasions.

We did various things together and I just want to pass my sincerest condolences on to his family and friends.

Ray French was a great man and a great servant to the greatest game of all – rugby league.