Rugby league legend Martin Offiah has picked out his greatest team-mates of all-time: with a surprise pick from his latter days at Wigan Warriors included.

Offiah was appearing on the Stick to Rugby podcast to help promote this year’s Ashes between England and Australia, with Wakefield Trinity forward Mike McMeeken also a guest.

And Offiah, a star of the international game with Great Britain throughout his career, was asked to pick out his greatest team-mates and the most memorable players he lined up alongside.

And perhaps unsurprisingly, cross-code superstar Jonathan Davies was high up on his list from his time at Widnes Vikings.

Offiah said: “It’s tough. Obviously I want to say Jiffy, he’s one of them.

“In the modern era, because he was such a big star in rugby union.. I didn’t know what paparazzi was until Jiffy signed for Widnes, and he came on as a sub against Salford. I scored five tries that day, he touched the ball twice and he got all the headlines!

“I think that’s when I knew what star quality was. I couldn’t even believe that Widnes had signed Jonathan Davies, I’d seen the things he’d done as a British Lion playing in the Five Nations back then.

“I even remember the try he scored against Scotland, the stuff he did playing for Widnes when he got to grips with the game was absolutely phenomenal.”

But Offiah did not stop there. It is also no great shock that Offiah name-checked the great Ellery Hanley as another team-mate from his playing days he rated highly – but it was more surprising that former Wigan Warriors and Bradford Bulls star Henry Paul was on his list, too.

He continued: “I’d have to say Jonathan Davies, and then I’d probably say Ellery Hanley. Henry Paul was one of the greatest (too).”

