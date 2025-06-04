With Daly Cherry-Evans under pressure following Queensland’s defeat in Game I of the Ampol State of Origin series, Queenslanders now have to ask: Who will captain the Maroons if DCE is axed?

At 36 years and 96 days, Cherry-Evans became the oldest player in Origin history, edging out legendary prop Petero Civoniceva.

He’s played 26 Origin games and captained Queensland in 19 of them since taking over from none other than Billy Slater in 2018 – the very man now coaching the side. Maybe that’s why Slater is so reluctant to let go.

Cherry-Evans led what was widely dubbed “the worst Queensland team in Origin history” to a stunning series win under Wayne Bennett in 2020.

He followed it up with two more series victories in 2022 and 2023.

Since 2012, only four players have captained Queensland: Daly Cherry-Evans (19), Billy Slater (1), Greg Inglis (2), and Cameron Smith (21). In terms of total games as captain, only Smith, Immortal Wally Lewis (30), and the probable future Immortal Darren Lockyer (22) have led the Maroons more often than Cherry-Evans.

But if the echoes of the axe sharpening are correct, and the selectors say it’s time for Daly to go ahead of Game II in Perth, who will lead the Cane Toads into battle?

Harry Grant

The current Melbourne Storm captain had arguably his worst game in a Maroons jersey in Game I at Suncorp. The Blues targeted him, and he looked completely gassed. Their tactic of targeting him through the middle paid off – it totally neutralised his trademark spark out of dummy half.

But don’t count him out. Grant is the Australian hooker and a two-time Dally M hooker of the year. He’ll be desperate to make amends in Perth, and his leadership credentials can’t be ignored. He’s a top contender the captaincy.

Cameron Munster

When you think of Queensland footy, you think of Munster. The Storm five-eighth has long served as a vice-captain in Melbourne and is a senior figure in their leadership group.

Over the years, he’s matured into a player who can inspire his teammates from within – not just with his play, but with his presence. Munster has that X-factor and swagger that Origin thrives on.

The Melbourne star has been backed by many as the man to ignite and lead the Maroons.

Tino Fa’asuamaleaui

Tino is a warrior. The Gold Coast Titans skipper leads with heart and fearlessness. The tears in his eyes during the national anthem say everything you need to know about his passion.

Despite the Titans’ struggles, Tino remains a courageous and respected figure and has earned the backing from Maroons legends Paul Vautin and Trevor Gillmeister.

Gordon Tallis also wants to see Big Tino lead them out, after summed it up the question with one word: “Tino… When you talk to him, he gives you confidence,” Tallis declared on NRL 360 on Wednesday.

Pat Carrigan

He might not be the loudest player in the room, but Carrigan’s leadership is built on consistency and composure. The former Broncos vice-captain is now part of their leadership squad and has a long Origin future ahead of him. He’s dependable, fair, and brings a sense of calm to high-pressure moments. He’s exactly the type of player you build a team around.

Kalyn Ponga

Could captaincy unlock the best version of Ponga? The Newcastle Knights fullback has had a mixed run of form, but he’s the highest-paid player in the NRL for a reason. Giving him the ‘c’ might be the polish this rough diamond needs to sparkle again. He’s a proven game-breaker – and had the ability to lead from the front when called upon.

Tom Dearden

Don’t sleep on Tommy Dearden. The Cowboys playmaker has four Origin games and three Tests to his name, and he already shares leadership duties up in North Queensland alongside Reuben Cotter. If Slater wants to set a marker for the next generation, handing Dearden the captaincy would be a bold, forward-looking move. He’s tough, talented, and made for big moments.

So, who’s next?

The Maroons are not short of viable options in the leadership department. But if Daly Cherry-Evans has played his final game as captain, his successor will inherit more than just a role. They’ll carry the responsibility of getting Queensland’s series back on track in Game II on July 9.

Because this isn’t just about a title. It’s about legacy. The next captain has to be worthy of standing alongside the greats – Lewis, Meninga, Beetson – but even more importantly, they must embody the spirit of an entire state. A state that expects, that believes, and that bleeds Maroon.