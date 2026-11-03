Son of Super League icon & ex-Man City man seals A-League move

Marley Leuluai, the son of Leeds Rhinos icon Kylie, has landed a move to A-League outfit Auckland FC following a successful trial having been released by Sky Bet Championship side Burnley.

New Zealand youth international Leuluai had been on trial with Auckland since July, notably featuring in a pre-season friendly against Premier League opposition in the shape of Tottenham Hotspur, before receiving his contract in mid-September.

Still only 19, the teenage defender was born in Sydney while dad Kylie played for Manly Sea Eagles, but spent his developmental years in the UK after Leuluai senior made the move to Super League outfit Leeds.

Kylie, of course, went on to win 12 major honours with the Rhinos including six Super League titles and has remained in rugby league since through roles at Warrington Wolves and North Wales Crusaders.

Now, son Marley is forging his own career in the world of professional sport having earned a scholarship deal from the A-League side.

Son of Super League icon & ex-Man City man Marley Leuluai seals A-League move

Set to turn 20 at the end of this week, Leuluai junior progressed through the youth ranks of Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City and Burnley, eventually earning a professional contract from the Clarets on his 17th birthday.

Having played his first handful of senior games during a loan stint with National League North side Marine, the midfielder departed Turf Moor earlier this year and was soon snapped up by Auckland FC, who took him in for a trial.

He has now been handed a contract by the New Zealand-based outfit, who sit sixth in the A-League three games into the season Down Under.

Leuluai is yet to make his debut for the Black Knights, but has been on the bench in two of their four competitive matches so far this term.

He was an unused substitute in the 1-0 FIFA Intercontinental Cup defeat to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli back in August, and was then named on the bench again last weekend in the A-League as Pedro Moreira’s side drew 1-1 with Brisbane Roar.

Auckland’s squad also includes experienced striker Sam Cosgrove, who has made over 300 professional career appearances, with the bulk coming in the English game. His previous clubs include Birmingham City, Plymouth Argyle and Barnsley.