Mark Aston appeal request rejected by RFL as fight to clear name escalates

Mark Aston has had a request for his appeal against his 18-month suspension to be heard by a high-profile independent body rejected by the Rugby Football League: but the matter looks set to escalate significantly.

Aston was handed a lengthy ban last month following a process that determined he and the club’s physio breached head injury regulations by allowing Sheffield player Matty Marsh to play in their Challenge Cup tie at Wigan earlier this year.

Aston insisted that he was unaware he was not able to select Marsh given how no paperwork had been provided to him standing Marsh down. The matter then appears to have been complicated further, with supporters of Aston stating that the investigation notes and records were destroyed by the RFL’s self-appointed investigator before the process reached a close.

The crucial aspect of the whole matter appears to be that neither Aston nor Heys were copied into any conversations between other Eagles staff and the RFL that Marsh had not been cleared to play, despite those conversations taking place. The RFL have refused to declare who received that crucial email on the day of the game, citing ‘legal privileges’.

Supporters of Aston have questioned why the RFL did therefore not intervene and stand Marsh down, with their GameDay system – that looks set to be replaced after the governing body went to tender for a new medical management system last month – not marking him as unavailable.

The subsequent ban meant Aston’s lengthy association as coach of the Eagles came to an end, with him unable to hold a role that influences team selection until 2026. However, Aston is keen to contest the charge – with he and a growing band of supporters contesting the punishment is far too harsh.

Aston had hoped to engage the prominent appeals body, Sport Resolutions, to handle the subsequent appeal he has until next Monday to formally lodge. But the RFL have informed Aston they will not be granting that request for reasons they have not disclosed.

However, the supporters of Aston – who are growing by the day and include Marsh, a string of current and past Sheffield players plus the club’s former chairman, Ian Swire – are not giving up. It is understood they are considering all possible legal avenues in a bid to fight for Aston to successfully clear his name and return to rugby league.

A petition to attempt to clear Aston’s name is approaching 1,000 supporters.

