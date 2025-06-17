Mark Aston will remain suspended from coaching or holding a senior position within rugby league until 2026 after he withdrew his appeal the day before it was scheduled to be heard.

Aston’s appeal against his suspension was due to be held on May 20, after the former Sheffield Eagles coach was deemed to have breached the Rugby Football League’s Operational Rules after he selected a player to feature in a cup tie at Wigan last year without necessary medical clearance.

That led to Aston being handed a lengthy ban from coaching or holding a role within the sport that could involve influence over team selection until April 30 next year.

He attempted to challenge that and, according to the governing body, Aston’s legal representatives attempted to introduce fresh evidence in December last year, which was unsuccessful.

But Aston decided to withdraw his appeal for the overall hearing at 24 hours notice last month, leaving the governing body to insist they have been ‘disappointed by Mr Aston’s conduct throughout the process’

The RFL said: “The process has required significant RFL resource, but this was deemed necessary because of the importance of the Operational Rules regarding head contact and the Graduated Return to Play protocols.

“There have been attempts through the media to minimise this, but following Mr Aston’s late withdrawal from the costly appeal which he and his legal advisers had pursued, the terms of the original judgement from HHJ C Batty, the Tribunal Chair, stand as follows:

“These are very serious breaches of the Operational Rules designed to protect the welfare of those who play the game. For the reasons set out above the penalties for those who breach these rules must be significant.

“Head contact has become a serious issue in professional rugby in both codes of the game. Both codes have recognised the need to implement rule changes, safety procedures and medical protocols in order to lessen the incidence of head contact and the impact of it upon those who play.

“The processes adopted are the result of detailed research and consultation with many medical experts. They are accepted to be the minimum standard to ensure the safety of those who play the game.

“The rules are detailed and specific and most of all are to be rigidly observed. The RFL has a responsibility to ensure that those who play, coach, manage and run the teams in the game and those who provide medical assistance within the game abide by those rules. As stated above they are a minimum standard in respect of player welfare.

“The GRTP [Graduated Return to Play protocol] is a policy that was deliberately designed to be overseen by a doctor or appropriately qualified healthcare equivalent.

“Only those deemed qualified are permitted to make a final assessment as to the fitness and therefore availability of a player subject to the process.

“The consequences of a player returning to contact without the appropriate assessment could increase the risk of long term cognitive or neurological disorders.

“As the RFL rightly describes it in their skeleton the GRTP is a safeguard in the Medical Standards which form an important part of the Operational Rules and it should be strictly adhered to.

“Player welfare is and should be paramount. Those who fail to comply with the rules must be brought to account.”

Aston was due to return to Sheffield in a director of rugby role upon the conclusion of his suspension, and currently works in a commercial role with the Eagles.

But the Championship side confirmed last month they felt such a position was financially unsustainable, meaning Aston will remain solely in a commercial position.

And his attempts to have his ban reduced or overturned now appear to have come to an emphatic conclusion.