York coach waxes lyrical over off-contract overseas star following impressive Super League debut

York boss Mark Applegarth described overseas star Sam Cook as the ‘ultimate professional’ and sung the Kiwi’s praises following an impressive Super League debut against Wigan Warriors.

Versatile playmaker Cook, able to slot in at hooker, loose forward or in the halves, was thrust in from the off at 13 on Thursday night against Wigan.

Having previously played two NRL games for New Zealand Warriors between 2018 and 2019, that was the 32-year-old’s Super League debut.

It comes following a difficult pre-season which was affected by injury, and involved a change of contract as his parent club became Championship outfit Newcastle Thunder, York’s partners.

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‘Cooky is the ultimate professional, I’m absolutely made up for him in terms of how he’s gone’

Auckland-born Cook first joined York midway through the 2024 campaign having been plying his trade over in France for Albi, and last term helped the Knights to the 1895 Cup as well as the Championship League Leaders’ Shield..

He is now officially a York player only on loan, but to all intents and purposes is at head coach Applegarth’s disposal as and when required.

And the Knights boss is a big fan, as he told the media post-match following a narrow 23-22 defeat: “I thought Cooky was outstanding, I’m so proud of him for (performing like that on) his debut.

“I think he’s come up with about 50 tackles and he’s made that break at the end to get us right back in it.

“Cooky is the ultimate professional, I’m absolutely made up for him in terms of how he’s gone.”

Set to turn 33 in August, Cook scored a try on debut for parent club Newcastle earlier this month as they beat Swinton Lions in a Championship clash.

He is only contracted in the North East until the end of the season, but has now made 35 appearances across all competitions for York, and may well be a player they attempt to tie down in some way, shape or form.

Applegarth continued: “I think he’s a player that’s suited to Super League.

“He’s got all the attributes you’d look for in a Super League nine/13. I think he’s got a massive part to play for us this year.

“He was carrying a bit of a hamstring injury through pre-season, so we’ve just got him back fit and he’s had a couple of run outs at Newcastle.

“I’m really glad we’ve got him available.”