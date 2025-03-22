It may only be one game: but it is some way to start in primrose and blue.

Marc Sneyd was undoubtedly the difference for Warrington Wolves on Friday evening as they continued their fine recent record against St Helens with a hard-earned 14-12 victory at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

With three goals from three from the kicking tee – and Mark Percival kicking just two – the bottom line is one we’ve seen before: Sneyd’s accuracy in that regard was match-winning. He will win many more games for Warrington like that over the coming 18 months.

But this was an all-round assured display that will give Wire fans great hope about what lies ahead. The lack of an out-and-out partner for George Williams was not necessarily what was behind the Wolves’ early-season malaise: but it cannot hurt, at all.

Sneyd was masterful with the boot. No player kicked more in general play (19), or provided more attacking kicks (7) than the scrum-half did – with Sneyd way ahead of every other player on the park in both of those metrics.

His first assist for Warrington was a memorable one too, linking up perfectly with Williams. Replays showed that Sneyd had directed that play in the run-up, telling Williams to shift right and make the run onto what proved to be a perfectly-weighted kick from his new partner in crime.

And that, in essence, was what was so special about Sneyd’s debut: the things away from the numbers.

Williams was freed up to take on a role that he is far more suited to. He is a wonderful seven in his own right: but he’s a much better six. When he’s tasked with running and causing havoc, few are better than the England captain.

And with Sneyd by his side controlling traffic and kicking Warrington over the park, Williams can now potentially take his game to even greater heights: which is some thought, given how he had a fair claim to being Super League’s best half-back in 2024.

Their pairing already has huge shoots of optimism after one night. Who knows where it will go in the weeks ahead.

Salford’s loss appears very much to be Warrington’s gain.

Marc Sneyd’s debut

Attacking kicks: 7 (1st)

General kicks: 19 (1st)

Assists: 1 (=1st)

Goals: 3/3 (1st)