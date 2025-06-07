Marc Sneyd’s huge praise for Hull KR as Lance Todd Trophy admission made following Challenge Cup final defeat

Warrington star Marc Sneyd has dubbed Hull KR the best team in Super League at delivering an 80-minute performance following the Robins’ dramatic Challenge Cup final victory over the Wolves.

Sneyd and the Wire hit the front foot just before half-time at Wembley on Saturday afternoon when he converted Josh Thewlis’ try to put them 6-2 up.

That scoreline remained for the vast majority of the second half, before Tom Davies broke Wolves hearts with his 78th minute try to level things up and present Mikey Lewis with an opportunity to win it with the conversion, which he duly accepted.

Marc Sneyd’s huge praise for Hull KR following Challenge Cup final defeat

Oldham-born Sneyd spent seven seasons donning the shirt of KR’s rivals Hull FC between 2015 and 2021, and is the pantomime villain whenever he comes up against the Robins now as a result.

But speaking post-match at Wembley, he delivered glowing praise of the current Super League leaders, who ended a 40-year wait for a major honour with Saturday’s victory in the capital.

The 34-year-old said: “It’s tough. The older you get, you deal with it better, but it still stings a lot. For 77 minutes, we were by far the better team, but at the end of the day it’s an 80-minute game.

“They played well for that three minutes better than us, and they did what they do well. In the end, it paid off for them.

“Hull KR have been in and around finals for the last few years, and they’re there for a reason. They’re a top club and they’re doing all the right things on the field. In my opinion, they’re the best at doing it.

“I don’t like saying it, but they did it (stuck in the grind) to us today. We’ll learn from it and move on. There’s another trophy there to have a dig at.”

Having scooped the Lance Todd Trophy twice while an FC player in 2016 and 2017, Sneyd made it a hat-trick on Saturday as he was named the man-of-the-match despite defeat having delivered an immense individual showing.

Only Sean Long previous had won the award three times during his career, but Sneyd detailed: “I’m not (proud), I’ll be honest.

“I’d rather not have won it, which I get is quite a broad statement because not many people have won it three times.

“When I retire, I’ll probably look back and be proud of myself, but for the time being, I’d rather not have won it.”

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL REACTION

👉🏻 Hull KR’s mystery speaker on eve of Challenge Cup win revealed as reasons explained

👉🏻 Why crucial Hull KR try was awarded as Sam Burgess slams ‘wrong decision’

👉🏻 Everything Willie Peters said after Hull KR’s historic Challenge Cup win

👉🏻 Full Lance Todd Trophy voting breakdown as Marc Sneyd dominates polling