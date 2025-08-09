Warrington Wolves star Marc Sneyd is now third outright in the list of Super League’s all-time goal-kickers having moved ahead of Paul Deacon on Friday night.

Sneyd – who linked up with Warrington from Salford Red Devils earlier this season – had been level with Deacon on 1,043 Super League goals prior to the Wolves’ meeting with Wigan Warriors.

That meant that the Wire half-back had to slot just one goal against the Warriors to move up to third outright in the competition’s all-time list for goals.

And 15 minutes in, he did exactly that as he converted Josh Thewlis’ opening try to move on to 1,044 career goals in Super League, nudging ahead of Bradford Bulls icon Deacon.

Marc Sneyd ticks off another eye-catching Super League record as all-time list shared

Warrington were beaten 24-18 come the final hooter on Friday night, but Oldham-born Sneyd ended with three goals – converting two tries and kicking a penalty. His only blip from the tee was a sole missed conversion.

The 34-year-old’s career so far has brought two stints at Salford, a loan at Castleford Tigers and a seven-season stint with Hull FC as well as the few months he has spent donning primrose and blue for Warrington to date.

In Super League alone, the two-time England international has now already kicked 36 goals for Sam Burgess’ side/

His three on Friday evening were more than enough to earn him third spot outright in the all-time list, and second-placed Danny Brough is now just 38 ahead of him.

Notably though, all-time leader Kevin Sinfield is way out in front on 1,566, a tally 520 higher than Sneyd’s current haul.

Here is the updated top ten in full…

Most goals scored in Super League: An all-time list

1. Kevin Sinfield – 1,566

2. Danny Brough – 1,084

3. Marc Sneyd – 1,046

4. Paul Deacon – 1,043

5. Andy Farrell – 1,026

6. Danny Tickle – 928

7. Pat Richards – 828

8. Sean Long – 826

9. Lee Briers – 821

10. Michael Dobson – 669