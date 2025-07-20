Warrington Wolves half-back Marc Sneyd has made yet more Super League points-scoring history on Sunday afternoon by setting another stunning record.

The scrum-half needed just a solitary point against Castleford Tigers to move above Pat Richards in fifth place on the all-time points scorers in Super League history.

His conversion of the Wolves’ first try meant he moved above Richards and into outright fifth, with a staggering 2,286 points to his name at the time of that conversion.

It is an incredible feat for a wonderful player, and means that only four players are now ahead of him in the points scoring list in Super League history.

Sneyd could – and perhaps should – pass three of those before the end of his career too. Andy Farrell, Paul Deacon, Danny Brough and Kevin Sinfield are ahead of the half-back and all-but Sinfield are within 200 points of Sneyd’s tally.

That means he should end his career as second only to Sinfield – who has a remarkable 3,443 points.

Super League top points scorers

1. Kevin Sinfield: 3,443

2. Danny Brough: 2,460

3. Paul Deacon: 2,413

4. Andy Farrell: 2,376

5. Marc Sneyd: 2,286 (at time of writing)

That is not the only record within Sneyd’s sights, too. He now needs just four goals (at the time of writing) to move level with Deacon in third place in the list of all-time goals kicked in the Super League era.

By the end of his career, he could be very high up the following list, too..

Super League’s top goal-kickers

1. Kevin Sinfield 1,566

2. Danny Brough 1,084

3. Paul Deacon 1,043

4. Marc Sneyd 1,039 (at the time of writing)

5. Andy Farrell 1,026

