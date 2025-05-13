Remarkable acts of bravery from rugby players are nothing new – but Marc Sneyd’s effort against Leigh Leopards on Sunday has been hailed as something special.

The Warrington Wolves playmaker returned to action just 17 days after undergoing surgery on a fractured eye socket and having a plate fitted.

Master craftsman Sneyd, 34, delivered an outstanding performance as Sam Burgess’ men beat the Leopards 21-14 to book a Challenge Cup final date with Hull Kingston Rovers at Wembley on June 7.

Incredibly, Warrington boss Burgess played through the 2014 NRL Grand Final for South Sydney Rabbitohs with a fractured cheekbone and eye socket.

John Kear, who commentated on the game for BBC television, told Love Rugby League: “It was a huge performance from Marc Sneyd and apparently there was never any doubt he would play.

“He didn’t want to wear a mask and draw attention to himself, so it was an outstanding act of bravery to play in the most ferocious field sport in the world and then skill to be so hugely instrumental in the game.

“It was a Challenge Cup semi-final and the stakes could not have been much higher, so that was the motivation behind Sneyd wanting to play and help his team get to Wembley.

“If you have such motivation, then I think your mental fortitude comes through with your physical strength and he demonstrated it tremendously.

“Rugby league is an incredibly tough sport and what Marc Sneyd did reminded me of Shaun Edwards playing for Wigan against Warrington in the 1990 Challenge Cup final with a fractured eye socket and broken cheekbone.

“Roger Millward, in the 1980 Challenge Cup final, famously inspired Hull Kingston Rovers to victory over Hull FC and played the vast majority of the game with a broken jaw.

“Some of these stories are incredible and Marc Sneyd is another.”

Sneyd kicked three conversions, a penalty and a drop-goal and his educated left boot guided the Wire around the park superbly on an energy-sapping day in St Helens.

“In rugby league, we undervalue goal-kickers,” added Kear. “I’ve always felt you’re not going to win anything unless you have an 80% plus goal-kicker.

“Warrington have obviously got that now in Sneyd and the game was three tries apiece, but his points with the boot proved the difference.

“So while it was an immensely brave effort from Sneyd, it was also a very skilful effort.”

Kear, meanwhile, has predicted an epic encounter when Sneyd’s side take on Hull KR next month.

The big-spending Robins are under pressure to win their first major trophy since 1985 but Sneyd has experience on the big stage at Wembley, having helped Hull FC to Challenge Cup glory in 2016 and 2017.

In both finals against Warrington and Wigan Warriors respectively, Sneyd claimed the Lance Todd Trophy as player of the match.

Kear, who helped Sheffield Eagles and Hull FC to lift the famous trophy in 1998 and 2005, predicted: “There will be a great storyline for whoever wins this year’s Challenge Cup.