Marc Sneyd is expected to return to Warrington Wolves’ side over the next few weeks, and won’t be leaving the club on loan, head coach Sam Burgess has confirmed.

Since Sneyd starred in Warrington‘s 24-16 win over in France against Toulouse Olympique on May 16, he has featured only once.

After spending the following week’s home victory over Bradford Bulls as the unused 18th man, he returned to Burgess’ starting line-up on June 5 as Wire beat former club Hull FC 12-4 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

But that inclusion only came after young half-back Ewan Irwin withdrew from the clash against Hull through illness.

Rumours had begun to swirl that Sneyd, who is approaching the end of his contract, may be on his way out of the club. But any suggestion of that has been put to bed by Burgess.

‘He’ll be close to the team in the next week or so, I’d say… you’ll probably see him back in the team at some point’

On the back of just their third Super League defeat of 2026, suffered last weekend against Leeds Rhinos, Warrington welcome Catalans Dragons on Thursday night.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Monday afternoon, Burgess revealed the news of the injury Sneyd has been carrying, detailing: “He’s had a bit of a niggle in his foot for the last month.

“He could still have played over the last couple of weeks, but he’ll be close to the team in the next week or so, I’d say.

“I’ll be going with Ewan (Irwin) and Leon (Hayes) again this week, but we’ll see what happens over the next month or so.

“You’ll probably see him back in the team at some point.”

Two-time England international Sneyd joined Warrington early on in the 2025 campaign from Salford Red Devils amid their financial woes and has now played 35 games across all competitions for the Wolves.

Praising the playmaker’s attitude, Burgess said: “Without speaking for him, I think he’s got some sort of ambition to coach at some point, and he’s been great around them (Hayes and Irwin).

“He helps them with their kicking and game management, game understanding. He’s good for those guys to have around. Ewan has spent a lot of time with him over the last 18 months.

“He’s always disappointed he’s not playing, he’s not too dissimilar in age to me, so we can have honest conversations.

“He wants to play, he’s very disappointed, and I understand the frustration from him.

“It’s a long year, we’ll see him back in the team, there’s no doubt about that. He’s not far away.”