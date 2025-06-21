Warrington Wolves half-back Marc Sneyd has moved up a place in the list of Super League’s greatest points scorers and is closing in on the all-time top five.

Sneyd is one of the finest half-backs in Super League history, having had stellar spells with the likes of Hull FC and Salford Red Devils.

He made the switch to the Halliwell Jones Stadium earlier this year, and despite the Wolves’ struggles, has continued to impress once again.

And Sneyd is now sixth on the list of all-time points scorers in the modern era after scoring a converted try in the early stages of their game against Huddersfield.

Sneyd only needed three points to draw level with Danny Tickle in sixth, and he has now overtaken the former Wigan, Halifax and Widnes forward on the list.

The half-back is within touching distance of almost every player still above him, too.

At the time of writing, Sneyd’s converted try took him to 2,264 points: 20 behind legendary goal-kicking Wigan winger Pat Richards, who is on 2,284.

Another Wigan icon, Andy Farrell, is in fourth on 2,376 with Paul Deacon on 2,413. Huddersfield legend Danny Brough is second on 2,460.

Sneyd would realistically fancy his chances of catching all those players before his own career draws to a close – but he has no chance of catching the legendary Kevin Sinfield, who is top on a staggering 3,443 points.

Super League top 10 points scorers

1. Kevin Sinfield 3,443

2. Danny Brough 2,460

3. Paul Deacon 2,413

4. Andy Farrell 2,376

5. Pat Richards 2,284

6. Marc Sneyd 2,264*

7. Danny Tickle 2,261

8. Lee Briers 2,232

9. Sean Long 2,200

10. Stefan Ratchford 1,680

*tally correct at time of writing

