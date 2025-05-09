Marc Sneyd and David Armstrong both look on track to feature for their respective clubs this weekend having been named in the Warrington and Leigh squads for their Challenge Cup semi-final.

Sneyd is only two weeks removed from having surgery on a fractured eye socket in the Wire’s victory over St Helens. That left Sam Burgess admitting the scrum-half could be facing a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

But Sneyd has made the cut for the 21-man squad for the game at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday afternoon in a major boost for the Wolves. They are already without half-back George Williams, and the loss of Sneyd would leave them seriously depleted.

Oli Leyland and Stefan Ratchford deputised at half-back last weekend as the Wire were narrowly beaten at Magic Weekend by Wigan Warriors.

But Sneyd could be about to hand Burgess a huge lift if he is declared fit.

And Leigh are also set for a big boost it seems, with star fullback Armstrong named in Adrian Lam’s 21 to face the Wolves.

Armstrong missed last weekend’s Magic Weekend triumph over Catalans Dragons – with Bailey Hodgson excelling at fullback in the Australian’s absence.

Lam was coy this week on whether or not Armstrong would be passed fit to feature against Warrington as Leigh look to make it two finals in the last three seasons.

But his inclusion, like Sneyd’s, is a major boost for Leigh. Alec Tuitavake also comes back into contention for the Leopards.

Leigh squad: David Armstrong, Darnell McIntosh, Tesi Niu, Umyla Hanley, Josh Charnley, Gareth O’Brien, Lachlan Lam, Owen Trout, Edwin Ipape, Robbie Mulhern, Jack Hughes, Isaac Liu, Alec Tuitavake, Matt Davis, Brad Dwyer, Louis Brogan, Ethan O’Neill, Andy Badrock, Ben McNamara, Bailey Hodgson, Joe Ofahengaue.

Warrington squad: Matty Ashton, Jordy Crowther, Ben Currie, Matt Dufty, Lachan Fitzgibbon, James Harrison, Adam Holroyd, Toby King, Oli Leyland, Arron Lindop, Zane Musgrove, Joe Philbin, Sam Powell, Stefan Ratchford, Dan Russell, Marc Sneyd, Rodrick Tai, Jake Thewlis, Josh Thewlis, Paul Vaughan, Luke Yates.