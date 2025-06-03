The Manly Sea Eagles have condemned the behaviour of fans caught on video performing the viral “Run It Straight” challenge on the hill at 4 Pines Park over the weekend, calling the actions dangerous and unacceptable.

Footage posted online, which has since gone viral, shows spectators tackling each other with full force on the steep embankment after Manly’s win over the Brisbane Broncos on Saturday night.

One man can be seen skulling his drink before charging downhill into a waiting opponent. Another slipped into contact in front of a crowd of onlookers all filming on their phones.

NRL fans have taken part in an impromptu ‘run it straight’ challenge at Brookvale Oval, just days after a New Zealand teenager died from head injuries suffered in the one-on-one tackling game. MORE ➡️ https://t.co/6BbLK7jwxH 📱Get the biggest stories first with The Daily… pic.twitter.com/1d31fIxbcH — The Daily Telegraph (@dailytelegraph) June 2, 2025

The “Run It Straight” trend, which has taken off on platforms like TikTok, involves two people running directly at one another to either tackle or flatten their opponent.

This brutal trend surged in popularity since being turned into a full-blown competition, billed as “the world’s fiercest new collision sport.”

Organisers of the official RUNIT event now offer a $250,000 prize to the ultimate winner.

The next great sport is here “Run It Straight” pic.twitter.com/ks0drk1PKK — Bussin’ With The Boys (@BussinWTB) May 6, 2025

The viral trend has drawn criticism and negative press following the death of New Zealand teenager, who died last week after sustained a critical head injury while allegedly engaging in the viral challenge with friends.

“This tragic outcome does highlight the inherent safety concerns with such an activity,” said New Zealand police spokesperson Ross Grantham.

“We would urge anyone thinking about taking part to consider the significant safety and injury risks,” Grantham said.

In response to the weekend’s incident, Sea Eagles CEO Tony Mestrov said the club will crack down on post-game behaviour.

“It’s crazy that people will do this type of thing when they know how dangerous and potentially life-threatening it is,” Mestrov said in a statement.

“We will ensure our security is more vigilant in patrolling the outside zone after full time at all future home games.”

“Any spectators who breach our rule by engaging in this type of behaviour will be banned. Full stop,” the Manly CEO said.

Manly’s public response follows strong condemnation of the pop-up sport from both New Zealand Rugby League and New Zealand Rugby.

Experts have again warned the growing trend could lead to more fatalities if left unchecked.

“This [tragic death] was a matter of time really, as sad as that is to say,” said sports neuroscientist Dr. Alan Pearce.

“The concern is that this can happen at any level. Even in the sanctioned ‘run it’ events someone will probably die in that at some point as well.”

“It can’t be done safely and when there’s kids and teens that see it they like to copy what they see online, and this is something that absolutely should not be copied.”

“It is the biggest ‘please do not try this at home’ disclaimer if I’ve ever seen one.”