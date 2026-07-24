Manly Sea Eagles forward Nathan Brown’s time at the club – and indeed the NRL – is heading to a close, with the Italy international bound for Super League in 2027.

Brown has been linked with Super League on multiple occasions already this year. The 33-year-old’s contract at Manly expires at the end of this season and it now appears a decision has been made on his future.

And Brown looks set to be heading to Europe next season.

Nathan Brown heading for Super League

The Sea Eagles forward has, according to News Corp, been told his contract at Manly will not be extended, and it has also been suggested that Brown’s time in the NRL is drawing to a close.

But his career is not over: with a move to Super League looming.

The report suggests Brown is now ‘actively weighing up offers in northern England’ – which implies he has multiple contract decisions to make from a number of clubs.

Furthermore, it is stated that a strong finish to the season with Manly ‘could boost his contract value’.

Catalans had previously been linked with a move for Brown, but the fact the report suggests England would appear to hint that the Dragons are no longer interested or in the running for his signature.

Who could sign Brown?

A veteran of over 200 first grade games, Brown would be a handy pick up – even if he is now in the latter years of his career at the highest level at the age of 33.

He made his NRL debut for Wests Tigers all the way back in 2013 and has gone on to feature for the likes of South Sydney Rabbitohs, Parramatta Eels, Sydney Roosters and the Sea Eagles. He has been capped at international level for Italy and also represented New South Wales in State of Origin.

There are a plethora of clubs who would likely be interested in a player of his calibre, too.

The likes of Huddersfield Giants, Bradford Bulls and York Knights are all still actively in the market for middle unit forwards going into next year. Hull FC are another club who are considering looking for another frontline forward – with Brown potentially an ideal fit there.

But it seems that the 33-year-old is not short on interest, with reports in Australia claiming he has multiple offers on the table to continue his career in England for at least one more season.