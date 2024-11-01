Manly Sea Eagles prop ‘likely’ to head to Super League as NRL exit looms

Could Manly Sea Eagles prop Matt Lodge be the next big name to join a Super League side for 2025?

Lodge is still without a contract for next year, despite attempting to strike up a new deal with the Sea Eagles beyond this season, according to reports from Fox Sports.

The prop was in talks with Manly about a new contract but reports in Australia have now suggested that his time with the club has come to an end.

And with many NRL clubs well on the way to completing their squads for 2025, it appears as though Lodge’s options in Australia look to be limited.

Fox have suggested that a move to the Super League for Lodge “looms as his most likely destination” – which would almost certainly spark up interest from a number of English clubs still on the pursuit for forwards.

The 29-year-old made nine appearances for the Sea Eagles this season after recovering from a serious knee injury that he suffered in 2023.

But the Sea Eagles appear to have moved on from Lodge in regards to 2025. A number of clubs in Super League have quota spots available: including the likes of Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants.

Several clubs are believed to be on the hunt for props too and a player of Lodge’s calibre would undoubtedly attract plenty of interest.

There is one slight issue, though: reports in Australia appear to have confirmed that Lodge will make his professional boxing debut later this month as he becomes the latest rugby league star to attempt to forge a career in the ring.

Lodge will fight on Sunday November 24 against an opponent yet to be confirmed: which would still give him plenty of time to get to England should a contract offer be forthcoming.

