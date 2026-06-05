Manly Sea Eagles forward tipped for Super League switch as possible destination teased

Manly Sea Eagles forward Nathan Brown is attracting the interest of several Super League clubs over a possible move for 2027, according to reports down under.

The 33-year-old, who can play right across the pack but has spent the bulk of his career at either loose forward or prop, signed a two-year deal with Manly back in 2024, which expires at the end of the current campaign.

If he were to make the move north, he would bring plenty of NRL experience with him. After debuting in 2013 with the Wests Tigers, he has tallied 189 appearances in the Australian competition. across spells at South Sydney Rabbitohs, Parramatta Eels and Sydney Roosters before landing at Manly on an initial trial-and-train deal.

He also boasts six Test caps for Italy.

Nathan Brown linked with Super League switch

Per reports from Nine’s Wide World of Sports, Brown is attracting the interest of multiple Super League clubs over a move next season, with Catalans Dragons leading the hunt for his signature.

A move to Les Dracs would make sense, too. The French outfit are in the midst of yet another rebuild for 2027 following the appointment of John Cartwright, and have already started assembling their pack after tying down experienced forward duo Romain Navarrete and Julian Bousquet.

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They are also set to see a handful of their 2026 squad move away next season, with the likes of Toby Sexton and Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui already heading back down under for 2027.

Manly changes

His potential exit from the Sea Eagles also comes with them in the midst of a rebuild, following the appointment of Kieran Foran (pictured) as head coach on a three-year deal.

Melbourne Storm man Davvy Moale is already heading to Manly for 2027, after signing a long-term pre-agreement deal with the club back in 2025, and according to the same report from WWOS, newly appointed coach Foran is plotting a much wider spending spree ahead of his first full season at the helm.