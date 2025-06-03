One of the NRL’s biggest names, Tom ‘Turbo’ Trbojevic, is considering a potential shift to the Super League in 2027.

The 28-year-old fullback, who has scored more than 100 tries since his debut in 2015, is off-contract at the end of next season. Alongside his brother Jake, he will be free to negotiate with other clubs from November.

The unexpected career move of the Manly Eagles superstar was reported by the Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesday.

While Manly fans may be crossing their fingers for an extension, the Trbojevic brothers’ next move might not be in the NRL at all.

In the end, their next move might simply come down to their unwavering love for the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles football club.

Loyal to a fault

Sources close to Tom, speaking anonymously, revealed to the SMH that the star fullback has no desire to put his club under pressure financially.

He is reportedly open to walking away from Manly if his continued presence on a million-dollar salary would impact the retention of younger players or disrupt the club’s long-term planning.

Trbojevic has told people close to him that he has no interest in ever playing against Manly and would be willing to explore a Super League move in 2027 if stepping aside helped the Sea Eagles’ long-term plans.

The former Australian Kangaroo and New South Wales Blue’s back has already shown a willingness to place the team before himself.

In 2023, the NRL rejected his attempt to take a $750,000 pay cut spread over two years, which he offered in good faith after yet another injury setback.

Shifting pieces at Brookvale

Player dynamics at Manly are shifting under coach Anthony Seibold. With veteran halfback Daly Cherry-Evans set to leave at the end of the season, the club has moved quickly to secure Jamal Fogarty from the Canberra Raiders.

There was speculation about shifting the 6’4” Tom Trbojevic into the five-eighth role, but that now appears unlikely with experienced playmaker Luke Brooks still on the books.

Meanwhile, young fullback Lehi Hopoate has re-signed until 2027 after turning heads during Trbojevic’s injury lay-offs, further suggesting a changing of the guard at the back.

Although Tom remains one of the competition’s elite talents when healthy, his ongoing battle with injuries continues to raise questions about his value and longevity.

The Manly fullback has missed over 60 games for the club since 2020. However, when fit, he has the ability to be the best player on the field.

In 2021, Turbo took home the prestigious Dally M Medal for best and fairest in the NRL.

His recent omission from the New South Wales Origin side for Game I was described as a tough call by coach Laurie Daley, but ultimately, his injury history may have been a risk Daley wasn’t willing to take.

With the Super League offering a less demanding schedule, the move could be an appealing way for Trbojevic to extend his career without putting his body through the weekly grind of the NRL.

Brother Jake may take a pay cut

Tom isn’t the only Trbojevic weighing big decisions.

Brother Jake is also off-contract next year and will likely be offered a one-year extension at half of his current rate of $1 million.

Jake, much like his brother Tom, has been vocal in his unwavering dedication to the Sea Eagles.

“It just wouldn’t happen,” Jake said when asked about the possibility of playing against Manly.

“I couldn’t do it, personally. People do that, but no, I definitely couldn’t imagine it. You never say never.”

“We never thought Glenn Stewart would leave the club, [even though] he got forced out.”

“We never thought Cherry-Evans would leave the club.”

“Right now, my answer would be no. I love this club; it means the world to me. I’ve been here since I was 14 in junior development,” he said.

A win for Super League

Should the million dollar man, Tom Trbojevic decide to cross hemispheres, it would be the biggest NRL signing for Super League since James Maloney went to Catalan Dragons.

His pure athleticism and game breaking ability has the power to transform any club.

While nothing is confirmed yet and Trbojevic is supposedly in “no rush” to decide, the wind is blowing towards England.

The Super League would offer the Australian star a fresh start and a chance to extend his career. But most importantly, it seems, it’s way to for the brothers to leave Manly on their own terms and never have to line up against their beloved maroon and white.

