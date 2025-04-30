Former Warrington Wolves hooker and current Manly Sea Eagles Head of Performance Jon Clarke has raised a glass to the prospect of the NRL and Super League joining forces.

Australia’s premiere competition is being lined up to purchase a 33 per cent stake in Super League to potentially overhaul the sport’s fortunes in Europe.

The NRL are set to hold talks with streaming giants including Amazon Prime and DAZN about their own rights – and they are reportedly keen to package up Super League as part of the deal too.

Clarke enjoyed a long and distinguished playing career in Super League and, now that he is working in the NRL, the 45-year-old can see the value of the two competitions coming together.

“I just don’t see any downside to it,” Clarke, who played for Great Britain in 2007, told Love Rugby League.

“The Super League, if we’re being honest, is struggling. I watched a podcast with Adrian Morley the other day and he said exactly the same thing.

“Therefore any financial input and external direction that Super League are going to get from the NRL – whatever the motive – is a positive for the British game.

“If we can get the international game back in the spotlight, as it was back in the day, then that will raise the profile of rugby league as a whole across the world.

“If people can put their egos aside, then I don’t see any downsides to having the NRL involved in the Super League.”

That Super League lags way behind the NRL in terms of financial muscle and media profile is undeniable.

“I reckon the NRL is the toughest team competition in the world,” added Clarke, whose Manly side lie 11th on the ladder after seven rounds.

“We’ve played some really good stuff and got three good wins but then been slightly off and had four losses.

“But that’s the NRL. If you’re off it, there’s every chance you’ll get beat so the challenge week to week is phenomenal, for the players and staff.

“It’s all guns blazing every single week and I love that side of it. The quality of the games that you get to witness from the sidelines is unbelievable.

“When you win, it’s amazing and when you lose it’s hard to handle – but that’s the challenge.

“But there is lots to admire in Super League too and certainly when you look at a team like Wigan, who won everything last year.

“They are clearly well respected down under for what they achieved. And rightly so.”