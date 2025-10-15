The full top 10 for this year’s Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel can be revealed for the first time – with Lachie Miller narrowly missing out on a place on the final shortlist and three Hull FC players included.

Jake Connor was crowned winner of the 2025 award after finishing on top of the leaderboard – the position he was in when it went dark earlier in the season.

He saw off competition from Hull KR star and 2024 winner Mikey Lewis, as well as Wigan superstar Jai Field, who were officially deemed to have finished joint-second.

But Love Rugby League can now reveal the official running order of the full top 10 for the first time – and it includes some surprise names without question.

Just behind the top three was Leeds star Miller, who enjoyed his best season in England in 2025 and played a pivotal role in getting Leeds Rhinos to a fourth-placed finish.

Miller was, it is understood, some way clear of the rest of the top 10 and was marginally close to breaking into the top three himself. But he fell just short, however there is no doubting his fine form was rewarded with a place inside the top four on the final list.

Leigh Leopards star Lachlan Lam, another player many considered a candidate for the award after a staggering season in which he claimed over 40 try assists, came fifth – but the rest of the top 10 was dominated by the Hull clubs: in particular Hull FC.

Despite not making the play-offs at all, the Black and Whites had three players inside the top 10. Their highest-ranking star was prop Herman Ese’ese, given his incredible season for John Cartwright’s side which was cruelly ended by injury.

Just behind him was another integral player for Hull, half-back Aidan Sezer, who was one of FC’s most consistent stars throughout 2025.

Next came Wigan Warriors star Bevan French, who made the top 10 despite missing a large chunk of the domestic season – while champions Hull KR had another player in the list with fullback Arthur Mourgue in ninth.

The list was rounded off by another player who had a consistent season for his club: Hull’s Zak Hardaker.

Super League Man of Steel 2025 Top 10

1. Jake Connor

2. Mikey Lewis

3. Jai Field

4. Lachlan Miller

5. Lachlan Lam

6. Herman Ese’ese

7. Aidan Sezer

8. Bevan French

9. Arthur Mourgue

10. Zak Hardaker