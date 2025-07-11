Former Australia head coach Mal Meninga has revealed the team he would have picked for the Ashes series against England later this year, with Melbourne Storm half-back Cameron Munster skippering the side.

Meninga, who is also an icon of the British game after his stint with St Helens, became Kangaroos’ head coach in 2016 and led the country to back-to-back World Cup titles in 2017 and 2022 (during the delayed 2021 tournament), however stepped away from his post to take up a new position with new NRL expansion side Perth Bears.

As a result, Australia are still on the lookout for a new head coach ahead of the tour to England in October and early November, but super coach Wayne Bennett is understood to be the leading contender.

Mal Meninga reveals proposed Kangaroos 17 for Ashes

As you would expect from a Kangaroos side, it is absolutely littered with some of the best talent in the NRL.

Four-peat Premiers, Penrith Panthers, are well represented in the squad, with three players in the 17 alone in the form of full-back Dylan Edwards, half-back Nathan Cleary and loose forward Isaah Yeo. Melbourne Storm also have a stong contingent within this 17, with winger Xavier Coates, skipper Munster and hooker Harry Grant also named in the side.

The backline also features some of the form backs in the Australian game, with Parramatta Eels’ Zac Lomax, Dolphins ace Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and South Sydney Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell named.

With Liam Martin missing the tour due to the expected birth of his child, in-form Canberra Raiders back-rower Hudson Young cuts into Meninga’s side, with fellow NSW Blues star Angus Crichton named as the other back-rower.

While speculation remains rife over a possible defection to Samoa, Meninga included Payne Haas in his proposed starting side, partnering former Samoan international Tino Fa’asumaleaui.

Fresh from his State of Origin Player of the Series gong, Tom Dearden headlines the interchange bench, alongside Pat Carrigan, Reuben Cotter and Lindsay Collins

Mal Meninga’s team in full

Starting 13: Dylan Edwards, Xavier Coates, Latrell Mitchell, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Zac Lomax, Cameron Munster (c), Nathan Cleary, Tino Fa’asumaleaui, Harry Grant, Payne Haas, Angus Crichton, Hudson Young, Isaah Yeo

Interchanges: Tom Dearden, Pat Carrigan, Reuben Cotter, Lindsay Collins

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Brad Arthur reveals definitive Leeds Rhinos deadline on 2026 plans

👉🏻 Leeds Rhinos chief offers damning view on Sam Lisone exit with strong claim

👉🏻 Super League Predictions – Leigh Leopards upset among Martin Offiah’s tips

👉🏻 Leeds chief weighs in on ‘disappointing’ Super League quota change as Rhinos strategy outlined